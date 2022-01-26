BBTV Launches Jackass Human Slingshot, A New Mobile Game In Conjunction with Viacom International Inc and Johnny Knoxville

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces the launch of its latest mobile game, Jackass Human Slingshot, developed in conjunction with Paramount Licensing Inc., a subsidiary of Viacom International Inc., and Johnny Knoxville.

Based on the hit Jackass franchise created by Jeff Tremaine , Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville , Jackass Human Slingshot is being released in advance of the newest Jackass feature film, Jackass Forever.

The game marks BBTV's 14th Mobile Gaming App launch to date, and the Company's first in conjunction with a major media company such as Viacom.

To date, BBTV's Mobile Gaming Apps have generated 40 million downloads at an average rating of 4.6/5, making it among the highest rated publishers globally. Each of the Company's Mobile Gaming Apps have charted in their respective categories.

"We have a strong track record of creating successful games that tap into IP that fans love, and captivating those communities in entirely new ways," commented Lewis Ball, Chief Strategy Officer, BBTV. "Jackass holds a unique place in pop culture that draws legions of loyal fans, and our approach to making mobile games is a perfect fit for the franchise. Working with Johnny Knoxville and the Viacom team on this latest release is a testament to the strength of our model, and to our track record of making successful games."

"I'm thrilled to be working with BBTV to make our mobile game," commented Johnny Knoxville. "We really wanted to work with someone who could make us a great game without a lot of BS and BBTV just got it done. Excited to launch the game alongside Jackass Forever!"

BBTV's Mobile Gaming Apps are monetized through advertising and in-app purchases revenues which the Company shares with the content creator, and in this case, with Viacom. The Company recently surpassed 1 billion ad impressions across all of its Mobile Gaming Apps. Previous Mobile Gaming App releases from BBTV include TheOdd1sOut: Let's Bounce, Morgz Ultimate Challenge, Stephen Sharer's Rocket Slide, Burrito Blast by Mariale, Dobre Dunk, Dobre Duel, Spy Ninja Network, Fernanfloo Party, and Fernanfloo, which reached #1 in 17 countries in 24 hours after being downloaded on iOS and Android.

Jackass Human Slingshot is available now worldwide on the App Store and Google Play . The game is free to download and includes in-app purchases.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies1. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

