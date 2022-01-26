36Kr Hits One Million Followers on Bilibili

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that 36Kr's followers on its official Bilibili account has exceeded one million, a significant achievement driven by the increasing popularity and rising influence of its short-form video content. For an enterprise account, one million followers on Bilibili marks a substantial audience level, especially considering 36Kr's official account has only been in operation on the platform for over a year.

Launched in August 2020, 36Kr's short-form video business has further expanded the Company's diverse content matrix and become a critical driver of the Company's user base growth and commercialization strategy. Leveraging its existing brand advantage, 36Kr has rolled out a broad array of thought-provoking, in-depth video content, featuring various themes ranging from business stories, periodical reviews and talks with industry tycoons, to knowledge sharing, consumer trends and lifestyle pieces. 36Kr's original, gripping video content offerings have quickly attracted an enormous viewership and extended 36Kr's appeal to a broader user demographic, strengthening the Company's influence across the technology, business and finance verticals as well as across younger generations.

In addition to content innovation, 36Kr utilizes a multi-channel strategy to grow its fan base. 36Kr has established a presence on Weibo, WeChat and various web portals and short-form video platforms including Douyin, Kuaishou as well as Bilibili. To date, the total number of 36Kr's followers has exceeded 20 million, including over six million video content followers. Furthermore, 36Kr's user base, which previously came largely from the investment, professional and entrepreneurial communities, is becoming increasingly diverse driven by the more user-friendly and intuitive features of its short-form video content offerings. Reaching the milestone of one million followers on Bilibili, an iconic brand and leading video community for China's young generations, is another testament to the success of 36Kr's short-form video business.

The rise of 36Kr's short-form video business has also greatly boosted its commercial performance, increasing both the number of advertising customers and average revenue per advertising customer. In 2021, 36Kr provided customized short-form video marketing campaigns for a wide range of technology companies as well as consumer brands, including Intel, Volkswagen, Huawei, Ant Group, Yili, and the popular beverage company Genki Forest. Notably, the short-form videos 36Kr produced for Intel in September 2021 were effective and fruitful, bringing to life complex, esoteric technology through fun-filled discussions.

Mr. Dagang Feng, 36Kr's co-chairman and CEO, commented, "We are delighted to see that our followers on Bilibili have reached one million, an important milestone for our efforts in short-form video initiatives. It reinforces our conviction that the short-form video business will be a crucial growth engine for both our commercialization and user base expansion going forward. As a prominent brand and pioneering platform serving New Economy participants, we believe that 36Kr is well-positioned to capitalize on the vast opportunity in China's massive market and create greater value for more enterprises and users as we become a key innovator in the wave of China's New Economy development."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial conditions; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

