West Announces Landmark Collaboration with Corning in Pharmaceutical Injectable Drug Delivery Exclusive long-term supply and development agreement includes a multimillion-dollar capital and R&D investment in Corning to enable advanced drug containment and delivery system solutions

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced an exclusive supply and technology agreement with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW). The new collaboration includes a multimillion-dollar investment to expand Corning's Valor® Glass technology to enable advanced injectable drug packaging and delivery systems for the pharmaceutical industry with the goal of advancing patient safety and expanding access to life-saving treatments.

By combining West's industry-leading NovaPure® components, with Daikyo Flurotec® coating technology, and Corning's Valor Glass and Velocity® Vials, the strategic collaboration will enable new, advanced pharmaceutical packaging solutions. The collaboration optimizes the materials science and manufacturing expertise of both companies to help bio-pharma producers navigate the complex regulatory environment and mitigate risk in bringing drugs to market.

"West and Corning have developed this exceptional collaboration to offer leading elastomer-glass system solutions for the containment and delivery of injectable medicines," said Eric M. Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, West. "At West, we value the state-of-the-art products offered by Corning and are excited to build together the next generation of integrated packaging and delivery innovations."

This portfolio of new elastomer-glass system offerings and supportive data services will utilize West's NovaPure components along with Corning's Valor Glass technology. West's NovaPure components adhere to Quality by Design principles and processing, representing the highest standards in pharmaceutical components. For customers, it provides the assurance of components with the tightest specifications applicable within today's formulation and manufacturing process capabilities at West. Corning's Valor Glass is intended to enhance the storage and delivery of drugs, providing more reliable access to state-of-the-art medicines essential to public health. Valor Glass packaging can enable increased throughput and offers high chemical durability, strength, and damage resistance.

"This partnership and investment enable the development and industry-leading solutions that enhance patient safety, increase quality and reliability in highly regulated markets, and ensure greater capacity for life-saving drugs. West is a great partner. The combination of Corning's Valor Glass, along with West's NovaPure components, is a win-win for customers and patients all over the world," said Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Corning.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, for nearly a century, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170- year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

