DeFi Technologies Closes CHF 25 Million Investment in Swiss Global Digital Assets Bank, SEBA Bank AG

DeFi Technologies reinforces its goal of providing greater investor access to the growing decentralized finance and Web 3.0 space.



The successful financing round was oversubscribed at CHF110 mln and included a consortium of specialized blockchain and fintech investors, including Altive, Ordway Selections, and Summer Capital. Alameda Research, a leading quantitative trading firm and core partner of FTX, also participated in the round.



DeFi Technologies also previously announced a Preferred Partnership Agreement with SEBA Bank AG.

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that it has closed its investment of CHF 25 million into SEBA Bank AG ("SEBA Bank" or "SEBA"), a fully integrated FINMA licensed digital assets banking platform.

SEBA Bank (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SEBA Bank holding a FINMA licence granted to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets, is currently supporting over 25 markets globally, having strengthened its presence in APAC, specifically Hong Kong and Singapore; along with other priority markets in the Middle East including a dedicated office in Abu Dhabi. The investment from DeFi Technologies, and the other key participants, will further accelerate the growth of SEBA Bank internationally.

Russell Starr, CEO of DeFi Technologies said "It's an exciting time in the digital asset sector. We're happy to be working with SEBA Bank to pioneer additional products and solutions that provide greater access to regulated investment opportunities in the growing decentralized finance and Web 3.0 space."

DeFi Technologies previously announced a preferred partnership agreement with SEBA Bank. The "Preferred Partnership Agreement" outlines a framework for DeFi Technologies to become a preferred provider of staking services, client referrals, market making and liquidity to SEBA, and SEBA to become a preferred provider of custody services to DeFi Technologies. The Preferred Partnership Agreement also outlines further cooperation between SEBA and DeFi Technologies with respect to asset and investment management, mining services, tokenization, digital capital markets and institutional research.

About SEBA Bank - The Future of Digital Banking, Investing & Financing

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry and is the only global smart bank providing a fully universal suite of regulated banking services in the emerging digital economy. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealers license, and in September 2021 the CISA licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted such licenses to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank's value proposition unique - this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights name SEBA Bank as Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank with their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category "Digital Startup of the Year", and LinkedIn list SEBA Bank as one of the Top Startups 2021 in Switzerland.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/.

DeFi Technologies Logo (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

