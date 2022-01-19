ATA Names 22 Professional Drivers as Newest America's Road Team Captains

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced 22 professional truck drivers who will be 2022-2023 America's Road Team Captains. The drivers will serve as trucking industry ambassadors, traveling the country to spread the message of safe driving, while teaching about the trucking industry and its opportunities.

"This industry, like our country, is diverse, hard working and patriotic, and this new class of America's Road Team Captains reflects all of that," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "I'm proud that they will be representing the industry and ATA as our newest and best ambassadors – educating the country about trucking's essential role in keeping America moving safely and efficiently."

America's Road Team, a group of professional truck drivers with superior safety records, was created in 1986 to represent the trucking industry and is sponsored by Volvo Trucks. Captains, with support from their companies, dedicate a few days each month to attend industry events, speak at schools, or meet policymakers on behalf of the trucking industry. The new Captains will tour the country in ATA's Interstate One Image Truck, an American flag emblazoned with a brand new 2021 Volvo VNL 760, featuring a state-of-the-art truck driving simulator and mobile classroom.

"Volvo Trucks is honored for the 20th consecutive year to continue our sponsorship of America's Road Team with a new Volvo VNL 760 and take part in this week's selection of the 2022-2023 Captains," said Volvo Trucks North America President Peter Voorhoeve. "America's Road Team is one of the most visible groups of professional truck drivers in the country, and we believe that their hard work to promote the profession and safety pays dividends for our industry. We thank the Captains for their strong engagement and being passionate ambassadors of this great profession. We congratulate the new class of America's Road Team Captains and wish them the best of success as they carry out their mission over the next two years."

This year's class includes drivers from 13 companies, 17 states and drivers with more than 564 years of experience and 45,774,455 miles of accident-free driving.

The drivers were judged on their ability to express their knowledge of the industry, their skills in effective communication about safety and transportation, and their overall safe-driving record. The panel of judges included trucking executives and trade press.

"These Captains have dedicated their lives to spreading the message of safe driving. They are leaders in their communities, role models in their companies, and are dedicated to and passionate about the industry," said Elisabeth Barna, ATA executive vice president of industry affairs. "This new class represents everything we strive to promote about our industry and its professionals, especially as we face a driver shortage and challenges with the supply chain."

After receiving their signature navy blue America's Road Team blazers, the Captains will immediately begin their work.

The new America's Road Team Captains are:

Bob Bramwell, ABF Freight System, Centerview, Missouri

Michael Buck, Yellow, Moore, Oklahoma

Teddy Butler, ABF Freight System, Hampton, Georgia

Kevin Byrnes, United Parcel Service, Sparta, New Jersey

Jesus Davila, Werner Enterprises, San Antonio, Texas

Ken Duncan, Walmart Transportation, Gorham, Maine

James Ellis, Grammer Logistics, Erwin, North Carolina

Lalo Fernandez, FedEx Freight, Battle Ground, Oregon

Richard Frazer, Yellow, Rockford, Illinois

Charlie Fuller, FedEx Freight, Pembroke Pines, Florida

Ritch Fundell, FedEx Freight, Tonica, Illinois

Salvador Gonzalez, TForce Freight, Ocala, Florida

Darrien Henderson, J&M Tank Lines Inc., Mobile, Alabama

Gina Jones, Werner Enterprises, Peoria, Arizona

Dean Key, Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Primghar, Iowa

Glen Allen Kirk, Old Dominion Freight Line, Franklin, Indiana

Jeff Rose, Yellow, Creston, Ohio

Ron Round, Pottle's Transportation LLC, Enfield, Maine

David Schroeder, FedEx Freight, Bellaire, Ohio

Eric Stein, Werner Enterprises Inc., Canajoharie, New York

PJ Singh, Penske Logistics, Stockton, California

Derrick Thorpe, TForce Freight, Rahway, New Jersey

To learn more about the America's Road Team and view the team's biographies, visit the official America's Road Team webpage. Follow the America's Road Team's journey on Facebook and Twitter.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter, Facebook, or at Trucking Moves America Forward.

