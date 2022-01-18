WWPR Inducts 2022 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR), a leading resource for female communications professionals in the nation's capital, today announced its 2022 Board of Directors . In lieu of a vote at the organization's Annual Meeting, all WWPR members were invited to vote online for the new board in January. The 2022 Board is as follows:

President: Jacqueline Wilson , Stratacomm

Vice President: Elynsey Price, Marriott International

Vice President: Zorie Valchev , Novartis

Past President: Christina Francisco , American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP)

Treasurer: Aisha Johnson , U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

Secretary: Suzanne Struglinski , Industry Dive

Sponsorship/Partnership Chair: Avelyn Austin , REQ

Content Co-Chair: Agatha Aramayo , Stratacomm

Design: Amber Lopez , ILMA

Digital Marketing: Florence Sumaray , Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI)

Diversity & Inclusion Chair: K. Kim Atterbury , Comcast NBCUniversal

Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chair: Erika Dyer , Curley Company

Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chair: Stephanie Wight , JPA Health

Membership Co-Chair: Ianthe Metzger , Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Membership Co-Chair: Stephanie Miceli , The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

Pro Bono Co-Chair: Chelsea Echavarria , Edelman

Pro Bono Co-Chair: Kara Hauck , March of Dimes

Professional Development Co-Chair: Elissa Brooks , Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI)

Professional Development Co-Chair: Makini Nyanteh , American Institutes for Research

Social Media Chair: Alyssa Hackbarth , Liberty Hospitality Group

Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Jessica Brown , Conservation International

Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Colleen Gallagher , OnWrd & UpWrd

WWPR has cultivated and inspired female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond for more than four decades. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking and the Board of Directors accomplishes this by leading the charge throughout all of its programming.

"We are excited for the exceptional group of communicators who comprise our 2022 WWPR Board of Directors," said Jacqueline Wilson, 2022 WWPR President. "They bring a wealth of knowledge from all aspects of the communications industry and are passionate about providing WWPR members with a compelling line up of informative content and professional development opportunities for the year ahead."

Throughout the year, WWPR will continue to host its annual professional development and networking events for female communicators at every stage of their careers, including two annual signature events: the Emerging Leaders Awards and the Woman of the Year Awards .

Learn more about WWPR and upcoming events at www.wwpr.org .

ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC.





View original content:

SOURCE Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR)