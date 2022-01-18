University of Pittsburgh School of Law Selects Everspring to Support Online Programs

CHICAGO and PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announces a new partnership with the University of Pittsburgh School of Law (Pitt Law). Everspring will support the school's online Master of Studies in Law (MSL) and provide marketing, enrollment and student success services for the MSL and the law school's certificate programs in health care compliance, human resources law, and international business law and dispute resolution.

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring)

Pitt Law's innovative new online MSL is a 30-credit hour program designed for professionals who are not attorneys but whose work involves legal issues or requires an understanding of the law. The MSL provides a versatile, flexible path for these professionals to enhance their foundational legal knowledge and skills without obtaining a Juris Doctor degree. Students pursuing the MSL can complete the program fully or partially online. In addition, students may opt to pursue one or more certificates as a standalone offering or complete them as specializations within the MSL degree.

"We are in the midst of real transformation in the legal profession, and legal education must evolve with it. As we change, it is critically important to expand our offerings to allow more people to be trained in the law and to be able, in turn, to provide needed services to a wider array of people in the name of justice and equity. As we do this, we are keenly aware of the need to provide students with more options and flexibility in pursuing a legal education," said Amy J. Wildermuth, dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. "Our partnership with Everspring ensures we will continue to enroll excellent students in our programs and that those students succeed and achieve their career goals."

"Everspring is thrilled to partner with Pitt Law in support of their innovative online programs," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "The school's forward-thinking investment in online legal education will pay dividends as the need increases for a wider range of legal education levels and skillsets—and as students increasingly demand flexibility in how they pursue graduate and continuing education."

Everspring operates a full-service internal marketing agency that focuses solely on higher education growth marketing, including a growing portfolio of law programs. This internal agency consists of industry experts who enable universities to cultivate brand awareness and deliver rapid, sustainable enrollment growth for their programs. Everspring's student success team helps guide enrolled students through their online programs, ensuring they persist and graduate. In addition to growth marketing, enrollment and student success support, Everspring offers a full range of services universities need to build high-quality online and hybrid programs. This includes market research and program design to help guide portfolio planning with in-depth data analytics and market insights, as well as instructional design and course development support that deliver strong student outcomes and earn top rankings.

About University of Pittsburgh School of Law

The University of Pittsburgh School of Law earns an outstanding reputation by virtue of its university resources, its impactful scholarship, its accomplished alumni, its extraordinary cost-to-value ratio and its worldwide impact. Our integration of rigorous classwork with practical experience—across the city and the world—helps students develop all the skills legal professionals need, now and into the future.

For more information, visit law.pitt.edu .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everspring