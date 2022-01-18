T5 Announces New 200MW Data Center Campus, T5@Augusta, in Georgia's Cybersecurity Hub

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5) , the data center industry's only full lifecycle service provider, announces T5@Augusta, the planned development of a 140 acre, 200 MW government and enterprise cloud data center campus in Augusta, Georgia, the Southeast's cybersecurity hub. The property is immediately adjacent to Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army's Cyber Command Headquarters with access to an abundant and unique pool of highly trained, certified IT and cybersecurity personnel with secret and top-secret federal credentials.

This site is ideal for secure federal hyperscale, or government contracted enterprise businesses and builds on the cluster for advanced cybersecurity initiatives based in Augusta. Those initiatives include the Georgia Cyber Center, a collaboration between state, federal, and higher education institutions.

"The vast, premium location of this property makes it ideal for federal cloud space and government contractors, with access to a large labor force with required security clearances, access to lit, dark, and black fiber, and any necessary physical security measures" comments Pete Marin, CEO . "In addition, our clients get a business-friendly and stable tax environment, with 100% sales tax abatement on IT purchases, property tax rebates, and low-cost reliable power."

T5's lifecycle services platform offers customized build-to-suit, wholesale turnkey or powered shell data centers, critical facility construction, and ongoing facility management and operations services. T5's proven development team can customize building designs to meet unique commercial or federal cloud specifications – including ICD 705 SCIF or non-SCIF requirements, enhanced setbacks and physical security, modular and sustainable infrastructure, technical office and support environments.

This location supports superior telecommunications infrastructure with access to 16 carriers, and low latency connectivity to existing federal cloud zones. The area is fast becoming known as a top-tier cybersecurity destination, joining Northern VA, Salt Lake City, UT, San Antonio, TX, and Huntsville, AL among others.

"Augusta has made a name for itself as a hub for the cybersecurity industry. With T5's development of this vast tract of land, the company is helping spur more tech-centric economic development for the community," states Steven Kendrick, Chairman, Augusta Economic Development Authority. "We are pleased to support new projects in the area that will cement our city's cybersecurity stronghold."

Augusta's cybersecurity prominence means that all organizations that choose this location will have access to a highly customizable purpose-built data center campus, and a large, skilled workforce with secret and top-secret security clearances in place. For more information and a spec sheet about T5@Augusta, visit https://t5datacenters.com/ .

About T5

T5 Data Centers (T5) is your full lifecycle data center partner. We provide customized build-to-suit, wholesale turnkey or powered shell data centers, critical facility construction, and ongoing facility management and operations services. As the industry's only full lifecycle provider, T5 offers expert critical facility construction and its Uptime Award Winning facility management and operations services across our portfolio of data centers or those of our customers. T5 currently operates over 500 MW of critical load across 55 data centers and offers turnkey or build to suit data center solutions in 9 U.S. markets.

