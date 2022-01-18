Screenbid and HBO® Celebrate the Impact of Insecure™, Launch Memorabilia Auction and Charity Initiative for the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With HBO's Emmy® Award-winning show Insecure coming to an end, which has broken down barriers and inspired people throughout the world, Screenbid teamed up with HBO to offer fans exclusive access to official wardrobe, keepsakes and memorabilia during a live online auction beginning on January 18, 2022. And to give back, net proceeds from a hand-selected group of items will go towards supporting the Downtown Women's Center (DWC) in Los Angeles.

As one of the top-rated series on HBO Max™, Insecure has received critical acclaim since its debut in 2016 and built a loyal, diverse fanbase due to the creator Issa Rae's unique ability to tell the story of modern, successful black women that shatter stereotypes and remove ceilings, but still run into societal challenges along the way.

For her performance on the series, Issa Rae received two Golden Globe® Award nominations for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy as well as two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (2018 and 2020).

Similar to how the show empowers women, both Insecure and HBO are dedicated to making a difference in the world today by collaborating with the Downtown Women's Center – the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women – to generate proceeds that help the organization continue their valuable, life-changing work.

There will be charity items auctioned off from all of your favorite Insecure characters, including Issa Rae herself. This includes the Staud Top and Topshop Pants she wore when she skipped work to take a walk with Nathan, Custom Jiggaboo Jersey halloween costume, We Got Y'all Tee, Issa's "BLOCC Is Hot" sweater, and more!

The online auction will also feature recognizable memorabilia from other characters: The Brandon Maxwell Dress worn by both Molly and Issa, Molly's "Fresh-Like" Versace Tee and her "Faulty, Okay?!" Beach Look, Kelli's "Beychella" Loungewear and "Prenny's Pregunta's" Beach Tote, Nathan's "Faulty, Okay?!" Beach Look and "Surviving, Okay?!," Derek's Girl Dad Sweater, and Tiffany's Yellow Lace Isabel Marant Dress.

And for fans seeking the ultimate collection, the auction will showcase The BLOCC Superpack featuring various custom items used in the production for Issa's BLOCC event where she promoted South LA artist, Crenshawn. The Superpack includes an oversized tan "Integrity" hoodie, small black Crenshawn tee, black "grab bag" bandana, BLOCC VIP neck lanyard, Crenshawn photobook, BLOCC metal water bottle, and various BLOCC promotional flyers.

Over the course of the auction, 15 iconic lots will be offered where 100% of the net proceeds go towards the Downtown Women's Center and HBO is donating an additional 10% of net proceeds from all sales to the DWC.

The auction will go live on January 18, 2022 at 7am PST (10am EST) and Screenbid will be adding as well as closing auction assets from January 26th through February 1st. Also, beginning on Thursday, January 20th and continuing through the 22nd, there will be exclusive drops on shoes, iconic props and more, so be sure to favorite the items you're interested in and check back regularly!

To view the charity items being auctioned off click HERE and for more general information on the auction please visit the following link: https://screenbid.com/

You can also learn more about the Downtown Women's Center by visiting their website: https://downtownwomenscenter.org/

About Screenbid

Screenbid is a leading online destination for television and film enthusiasts seeking official, authenticated memorabilia and through close partnerships with major studios the company has unique access to props that can't be found anywhere else. Screenbid has been featured in a wide variety of news outlets over the years and is continuing to make waves with its recent push into the entertainment-related NFT space.

HBO

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max®. Internationally, HBO-branded services are available in more than 85 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. A part of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable television titles, including dramas like "Succession," "Watchmen," "Westworld," "Big Little Lies," "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos," "Band of Brothers" and "The Wire," as well as comedy series "Barry," "Insecure" and "Sex and the City".

Downtown Women's Center

The Downtown Women's Center (DWC) is the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. DWC envisions a Los Angeles with every woman housed and on a path to personal stability. Its mission is to end homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles through housing, wellness, employment, and advocacy. Founded in 1978, DWC was the first permanent supportive housing provider for women in the U.S.

