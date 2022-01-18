This significant historical "good luck charm" that boasts a 100 percent provenance will be sold at a virtual auction that kicks off on February 4, 2022

Remarkable, Mystifying Talisman Belonging to Napoléon Bonaparte with Estimated Value of $250 Million Coming Soon to U.S. Auction This significant historical "good luck charm" that boasts a 100 percent provenance will be sold at a virtual auction that kicks off on February 4, 2022

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Available for purchase from Auction Company of America, comes the magnificent Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte, an exceptional and exquisite artifact once owned by France's first emperor. The rare talisman, a hallmark of French history, includes a crystal sphinx that is encrusted with 114 royal jewels and a silver base that has been authenticated by leading experts in the field.

The auction will kick off on February 4, 2022, at a media event – and will accept bids virtually for one month through March 4. Private experts are estimating the value of the relic at $250 million and a significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of the talisman will benefit charities such as Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Mercy Corps and AIM for the Handicapped. The sale of this authentic and unparalleled curio will truly be history in the making. Celebrity hosts and guests at the once-in-a-lifetime event will include world-renowned entertainer Pat Boone, golf legend Jack Nicklaus and LPGA Champion Nancy Lopez.

"The Talisman of Napoléon Bonaparte is absolutely a unique treasure – and other than the Mona Lisa, I can't think of any true art object more intrinsically and obviously priceless," said Boone. "Its own unique design identifies itself beyond any question. If there was an iota of a doubt, I wouldn't spotlight it myself."

Originally unearthed in post-World War II Netherlands, this mysteriously opulent amulet's origins lie in the 1800's, when a Parisian artist created a work of art for one of history's most legendary figures –Napoléon Bonaparte. Inspired upon his return from his Egyptian military campaign, France's first emperor designed an enigmatic piece that would result in one of the greatest art mysteries of this day – a crystal talisman commissioned to commemorate Napoléon's military expeditions and his love for his wife, Empress Josephine.

"The crystal talisman once owned by Napoléon Bonaparte is priceless," said Dr. Lori Verderame, an award-winning TV personality and Ph. D antiques appraiser on the History Channel.

In 2005, the talisman came into the possession of golf memorabilia collector Randy (G. Randall) Jensen, after he found the antiquity on eBay. Jensen ultimately traded a new set of PING golf clubs for the antiquity, and the artifact's new owner embarked on a six-year mission to uncover the secrets of the alluring object. Jensen poured himself into studying the captivating relic and Napoléon, resulting in countless hours of research and authentication by the world's leading experts in the field.

"I found the [talisman] story fascinating, including the ties it has to golf and golf history," said Jack Nicklaus, golf legend and philanthropist. "Pat [Boone] has committed decades to philanthropy... Barbara and I were honored that he wanted to make a significant donation to the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, and we look forward to being [at the event]."

