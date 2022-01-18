Plunk Smith Promotes Three to Partner in Frisco, Texas McCuiston, Barnes, Dertinger elevated for exemplary work, firm leadership

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collin County-based law firm Plunk Smith, PLLC, is proud to announce the promotion of firm attorneys Jason McCuiston, Stephanie Barnes, and Justin Dertinger to partners in the firm's Frisco, Texas, office.

Jason McCuiston, Stephanie Barnes, and Justin Dertinger - Plunk Smith, PLLC

All three attorneys earned their new titles based on their successful work for Plunk Smith's clients and proven leadership within the firm.

Mr. McCuiston provides more than 17 years of experience in estate planning, asset protection, probate, and trust administration. He is one of only 19 attorneys in Collin County to be Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Ms. Barnes also delivers more than 17 years of experience representing clients in various complex business litigation and civil litigation matters in state and federal courts throughout Texas. In addition, she is a former officer for the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association and a member of the Judge Paul Brown American Inn of Court. Ms. Barnes is AV Preeminent Peer Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

Mr. Dertinger's practice is focused on commercial transactions, though his extensive commercial litigation experience over the past eight years allows him to provide keen insight on means to avoid conflict between parties entering agreements. Mr. Dertinger has been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyers "Rising Star" each of the last three years.

With over 100 years of combined experience, the attorneys at Plunk Smith provide first-class, responsive service for clients throughout Texas and across the country. Plunk Smith offers proven capabilities in business litigation, commercial transactions, and estate planning and probate matters.

The firm's transactional section represents individuals, small businesses, and private equity firms in entity formation, services agreements, real estate sales and purchases, intellectual property matters, and mergers and acquisitions.

Plunk Smith's estate planning section develops and implements comprehensive, personalized estate planning and asset protection strategies designed to preserve wealth, minimize taxes, and accomplish clients' objectives.

The firm's commercial litigation section represents businesses and individuals in a wide variety of civil litigation matters in state and federal courts throughout Texas.

