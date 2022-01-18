PERATON APPOINTS DAN OSTROSKY AS CHIEF PROCUREMENT OFFICER

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has announced the appointment of Dan Ostrosky as senior vice president and Chief Procurement Officer, effective January 17, 2022.

In this role, Ostrosky will partner across Peraton's business sectors and have executive responsibility for all aspects of the Procurement organization including supply chain operations, strategic sourcing, and subcontractor management. He will also lead the implementation of Peraton's multi-year procurement strategy that is designed to significantly reduce complexity and drive supply chain efficiencies.

Ostrosky will report to Jim Winner, Peraton's executive vice president and Chief Legal Officer.

"As Peraton continues to solidify its position as the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, the role of our Procurement organization is going to be of critical importance," said Stu Shea, Peraton's chairman, president and CEO. "Dan brings decades of proven experience in both procurement and P&L leadership and has a thorough understanding of how a strategically-aligned Procurement organization can be a force multiplier, helping Peraton meet its growth and financial goals."



Most recently, Ostrosky served as a strategic advisor to Banbury Private Capital, advising the firm on its investments in the aerospace, defense and industrial sectors. Prior to his position at Banbury, he served as corporate vice president and Chief Procurement Officer for Triumph Group. In this position he was responsible for all global material spend and strategic sourcing strategies, materials management, contracting, supplier development, and work transfers for the multi-billion-dollar company. Before this role, he was senior vice president, Aerospace & Defense business unit for Flex, a global provider of supply chain solutions. There he led a global team focused on business development, operations, supply chain, engineering, and quality resources.

Earlier, Ostrosky served as vice president, Global Supply Chain Management for United Technologies and as vice president, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Goodrich prior to its acquisition by United Technologies. He began his career as a failure analysis engineer with Raytheon.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and completed graduate studies in business administration and management at Florida State University. He currently serves on the board of directors for Axius Group, LLC. and for the Supply Chain Degree Programs at Rensselaer Lally School of Management.

