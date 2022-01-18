Novva Data Centers and Zayo Unveil Details of Diverse Dark Fiber Ring Providing Connectivity to State of the Art Utah Data Center Newly Released Case Study Walks Through the Process of Meeting Connectivity Needs of Novva's Newest Data Center Campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novva Data Centers , a state of the art data center company providing purpose-built data center facilities, released a case study this week in conjunction with network solutions provider Zayo detailing the two companies' recent partnership to develop diverse, high bandwidth fiber connectivity to Novva's Utah Data Center.

During the build-out of its flagship center in Utah, which opened in September, Novva set out to become Utah's largest hyperscale, multi-tenant data center campus, offering a combination of wholesale and colocation. As such, Novva was particularly focused on ensuring the space would be safe from environmental threats while providing unparalleled connectivity and speed to tenants. With these needs in mind, Zayo provided Novva's Utah center with a diverse four fiber dark fiber ring that connects Novva to major aggregation hubs in the state. In addition to the fiber ring, Zayo also supplied the data center with 100G dedicated internet service.

"Connectivity is essential for our location in Utah, and Zayo provides the infrastructure we need to meet those demands," says Novva CEO Wes Swenson. "Our goal in Utah was to build at scale, and when you achieve that, you can do what we call 'wholocation,' which is wholesale colocation. You can do wholesale of substantial clients, 5, 10, 15, megawatts in the same building or campus. Zayo's network makes that possible."

Another primary interest for Novva was the ability to scale itself and provide the same scalability and flexibility to tenants. The pandemic emphasized the need for centers to be able to scale and do so quickly. Zayo's large network provides Novva with the available inventory to do just that.

"Our fiber or aggregation points are designed for scalability, meaning they're broad, deep, and highly resilient, translating to less downtime," Swenson continued. "This allows for low latency that, at times, beats other carriers by 10 to 20% in speed."

To read the full case study, visit https://go.zayo.com/novva-case-study .

About Novva Data Centers

Novva Data Centers purpose-builds data centers for the future across the United States. Novva's human-centric, sustainable data center solutions are married with a portfolio of high capacity, scalable data center amenities to provide turn-key solutions for any size of business. Novva's flagship campus in West Jordan, Utah, features 180 MW of capacity, and 1.5 million square feet of data center built over four phases. A state-of-the-art waterless cooling system, renewable energy, drone and robot dog facility monitoring and more, provide a one-of-a-kind, modern day data center experience.

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com .

