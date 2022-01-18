New Voices Call for Education Reform in Documentary Film Set to Premiere During School Choice Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversations on school choices have had a critical impact on communities of color, but traditionally have been led by individuals outside the Black community.

That's beginning to change this National School Choice Week, as community leaders and families gather for the premiere of From Our Perspective, a documentary elevating conversations and testimonies on education from African American community leaders.

The movie premiere takes place Wednesday, Jan. 26, during the peak of National School Choice Week, and is one of the state's most prominent celebrations. The premiere runs from 6-9 p.m. at the Conrad Indianapolis at 50 W. Washington St.

Community members can register for the free event by midnight on Jan. 25 at https://bit.ly/3t9C2rk .

Among the rising voices for education reform featured in the film are Naomi Shelton, Curtis Valentine, Chris Stewart, Michael Phillips, Alisha Thomas Morgan, Dr. Kathaleena Edward Monds, Dr. Charles Cole, Sekou Biddle, India Johnson, Deirdra Reed, and Walter Blanks, Jr.

The movie premiere is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"EdChoice is proud that 2021 was the Year of Educational Choice. As we celebrate National School Choice Week and look ahead to 2022, we know that parents are front and center in the movement for educational liberty," said EdChoice President, Robert Enlow, "What once was school choice is now educational opportunity. It's all about a students' learning opportunities—whatever educational provider and whatever setting is meeting his or her needs."

This event is sponsored by EdChoice. The EdChoice mission is to advance educational freedom and choice for all as a pathway to successful lives and a stronger society.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

