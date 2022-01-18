McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Bolsters Practice with Addition of Arizona Office and Attorney Dana Vogel

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a national consumer law firm specializing in complex litigation, antitrust matters, mass torts, commercial litigation and consumer fraud class actions – is continuing to expand its national footprint by opening an office in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area that will be led by Dana R. Vogel, who recently joined MWA after serving as a Unit Chief at the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP)

Before joining MWA in January 2022, Dana rose through the ranks at the Arizona Attorney General's Office. Following her graduation from Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law in November 2013, she began her career as an Assistant Attorney General where she litigated numerous cases involving data privacy, antitrust, and consumer fraud matters. During her time in this role, she received multiple awards applauding her contributions to her legal team. Dana then was promoted into Antitrust Unit Chief and Competition, Innovation & Privacy Unit Chief positions, allowing her to manage and mentor a team of attorneys, paralegals, and other office staff. As the lead attorney of MWA's Arizona office, she will bring a serious presence to MWA's already existing practice areas of antitrust, privacy and consumer fraud, in connection with serving the consumer leads in Arizona as well as leading significant national cases.

"At MWA, we are always looking for ways to strengthen our legal team, and expand our practice areas and footprint as we seek to meet consumers legal needs," stated Founding Partner Richard D. McCune. "Dana Vogel fits that criteria in every way. Her background in working tirelessly on behalf of the citizens of the State of Arizona resulting in her being quickly promoted to important leadership roles in consumer litigation areas within the Arizona Attorney General office is testament to what she will bring to consumers in private practice. We couldn't be more thrilled that with the many private practice options available to her, Dana chose to join MWA to assist Arizona and National consumers."

The Arizona office continues MWA's rapid expansion as it takes its place as one of the important national consumer law firms. It already maintains offices throughout Southern California and supports its national practice with a Midwest office in Illinois and an east coast office in New Jersey. Richard McCune went on to say, "Having a physical office led by a prominent attorney in Arizona is important to us. We have had a number of clients in Arizona over the years, including the State of Arizona Attorney General's office in the Volkswagen Diesel consumer fraud litigation." Dana Vogel commented, "I have had the pleasure of working day in and day out to defend the citizens of the State of Arizona from consumer fraud over the last eight years while working for the State of Arizona's Attorney General's office. I am very pleased that I can continue and expand on that work on behalf of the citizens of Arizona with the MWA law firm."

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients in consumer complex litigation matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Devin Texeira

dct@mccunewright.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP