Freedom Bank Board of Directors Approve New Mission and Strategy for The Freedom Foundation

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: FDVA) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") along with its Board of Directors announce the approval of a new mission and strategy for the Freedom Foundation (the "Foundation") focused on economic inclusion. The Freedom Foundation's new mission is to support and foster relationships with non-profit organizations that promote financial inclusion and make the communities Freedom Bank serves, more vibrant, and more equitable.

The Foundation will receive donations from the Bank and its employees, as well as coordinate an annual event to leverage the platform to promote economic inclusion in the local community. The Foundation's renewed focus builds on the exciting work the Bank has engaged in with the Community Business Partnership (CBP) in launching the NOVA Technology Loan Fund which provides financing and technical assistance for minorities and entrepreneurs of color.

Joseph J. Thomas, President and CEO, commented, "I am thrilled to reinvigorate the Freedom Foundation with such an important focus and one that really resonates with my Freedom colleagues, clients, board members and me. To achieve the Foundation's new mission, we will seek philanthropies that foster financial inclusion and align with our values and strategies. Additionally, the Foundation will amplify the energy and engagement of Freedom Bank's employees by supporting financial inclusion organizations that our colleagues are committed to through a charitable employee match program. We are excited to start 2022 off with this new chapter for the Foundation and look forward to the meaningful impact our efforts will have in promoting economic inclusion in our communities."

In connection with reestablishing the Foundation, the Bank is rolling out a company-wide dedicated commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEI&B) led by an internal DEI&B Committee. The initiative has been named "Keep Dreaming" and is timed with the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr's birthday. This initiative will include educational sessions, training, and volunteering opportunities to ensure each employee flourishes at Freedom Bank and that there is an organized way to help the communities the Bank serves.

