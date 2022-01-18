Enveric Biosciences CEO, Dr. Joseph Tucker, Provides 2021 Year in Review and 2022 Outlook in Letter to Shareholders

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company, today released a letter to shareholders from Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences.

Dear Enveric Shareholders and Partners:

Reflecting on 2021, I am both extremely impressed with all the accomplishments and progress made and humbled and energized to tackle the opportunities that lie ahead. 2021 was a foundational year that set the stage for our Company by assembling a talented and expert team to execute our strategy for the future. As we move forward in 2022, we find ourselves strategically positioned with a strengthened balance sheet, a deep bench of experienced industry professionals, a platform for new drug discovery, a robust IP portfolio and a growing pipeline of what we believe to be promising drug candidates. We are energized to engage with what I believe will be yet another transformative year for the company.

2021 Year in Review

Enveric launched as a patient-centric biotechnology company, employing innovation and scientific leadership as core principles. Notable highlights from 2021 include:

As of September 30, 2021, we had $21 million in cash, no debt related to loans payable, and working capital of approximately $20 million, enabling us to continue executing on our business plan.

Looking Forward to 2022

The foundation of Enveric's growth in 2022 will be built upon three pillars: our Drug Development pipeline, Drug Discovery process, and Intellectual Property strategy.

Drug Development:

Drug Discovery:

Intellectual Property:

With the new company structure, strengthened by the foundational achievements in 2021 including the assembly of an expert team with the passion and drive for drug development, I am confident in Enveric's ability to execute on our programs in 2022 and beyond.

On behalf of the Enveric management team and Board of Directors, I thank you for your continued support of the company and I look forward to providing you with further updates as our progress continues.

Sincerely,

Dr. Joseph Tucker,

Chief Executive Officer, Director

