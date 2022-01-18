Entrée Capital Ventures Raises $300m for New Israel-Focused Funds and Promotes Adi Gozes to Partner

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrée Capital, a leading global venture capital firm, today announced the closing of its fourth Israel-focused early-stage fund and its second Israel-focused early growth fund. The new funds total $300m in new commitments, bringing Entrée Capital's total assets under management to $1 Billion.

Entrée Capital's Israel Team - Photo credit: David Garb

The new funds will invest primarily in the areas of DeepTech, FinTech, SaaS, Web 3.0 (Crypto/Blockchain), Data/Cloud Infrastructure, and DevOps, as well as consumer and foodtech opportunities where the firm has built expertise. Entrée Capital Israel Early Stage Fund IV will provide pre-seed and seed funding to Israeli startups targeting deals of $500k to $6 million. The Israel Early Growth Fund II will focus primarily on Series A and B, with investments of $5 million to $15 million, allowing Entrée Capital to both join and lead deals.

Additionally, Entrée is honored to announce that existing team member Adi Gozes has been promoted to Partner in Entrée's Israel Funds. Adi's stellar career started with her serving in Israel Defense Forces' 8200 Elite Intelligence unit, followed by a B.Sc. in Computer Science and an MBA from Tel Aviv University. Adi started out as a product manager and then as a startup co-founder, eventually moving into the venture capital world four years ago. "We could not have found a better fit to join the partnership. Adi is passionate, empathic, has technical and founder experience, and has contributed to the firm immensely since she joined," says Avi Eyal, Entrée Capital's co-founder and General Partner.

Since 2011, Entrée Capital's Israel Funds have invested in pre-seed and seed financing rounds of successful Israeli and global startups. Over the last decade, Entrée Capital's Israel and Global Funds have realized 27 exits and IPO's, helped build 15 unicorns, and after eight years, its first Israel fund has already distributed 40x (DPI).

"Believing in people who want to change the world is in our DNA, and as serial entrepreneurs ourselves, we know the importance of taking the first steps with world-changing founders. With companies like monday.com, Riskified, Breezometer, Classiq, and others, we have been fortunate and proud to be invested from the pre-seed stage, providing initial capital and support and then following the early investments through multiple rounds as the companies have grown," adds Avi Eyal.

"Entrée's global footprint of invested companies such as Cazoo, Glovo, Gusto, Coupang, and more is a key advantage that we bring to Israeli startups," says Ran Achituv, General Partner at Entrée Capital. "We have extensive global contacts and a unique perspective, enabling us to look from the outside in. We are proud to be one of the only Israeli funds that heavily invest in both Israeli and global markets together."

"With these new funds, Entrée Capital will continue its mission to 'partner with the exceptional to build the impossible," says Eran Bielski, General Partner at Entrée Capital. "I tell entrepreneurs: if you're working on something that seems too big for most people to want to stomach, you should probably talk to us."

About Entrée Capital

Entrée Capital, a global venture capital firm with offices in Israel, the UK, and the US, manages $1B across 9 funds and has invested in hundreds of global startups in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Israel, Australia, Africa, India, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. Entrée's portfolio companies include monday.com, Riskified, Rapyd, Cazoo, Coupang, Snapchat, Breezometer, Deliveroo, Fundbox, Glovo, Postmates, Kuda Bank, Stash, PillPack, and more than 130 others with a combined value of $335 billion.

In 2021, Entrée was ranked as the 4th most prominent Fund in Europe ( dealroom.co ), the most active Fund in Israel (IVC), and co-founder and managing partner, Avi Eyal was named as number 3 on the 2021 Forbes Europe Midas List . Entrée portfolio has achieved over 27 exits and IPOs and more than 15 Unicorns, with portfolio companies Deliveroo, Cazoo, Coupang, Riskified, and monday.com all going public in 2021.

www.entreecap.com

