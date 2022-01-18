EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT ENGINE GROKKER REMAINS AT FOREFRONT OF WELLBEING Recognized as Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year and Boasts Net Promoter Score of 71

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time where many companies continue to be challenged with the loss of workers and productivity, Grokker continues to prove that wellbeing is key to retention and engagement. Grokker is the employee engagement engine that powers life-changing results at global enterprises including CVS Health, Target, Dominos, Delta Airlines, Pfizer, and GE.

In a year riddled with uncertainty, I couldn't be more proud that Grokker was once again named a Great Place to Work...

Grokker has solidified its status as a Great Place to Work for a third consecutive year. In fact, in 2021, 97% of employees said it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. In 2019 and in 2020, Grokker also received ratings in the 90th percentile.

"In a year riddled with so much uncertainty, I couldn't be more proud that Grokker was named a Great Place to Work for a third year running," says Lorna Borenstein, CEO and Founder of Grokker. "This proves that when you provide a culture of caring, your employees will stick around, advocate for your brand, and more importantly, take care of your customers."

Grokker employee satisfaction translates to Grokker client satisfaction, with Grokker boasting a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71 this year. This score is 238% higher than the healthcare industry average, reflecting the company's high customer satisfaction and extraordinary brand loyalty.

Grokker provides individualized, guided experiences to its clients. As an example, Wellbeing Minutes measure real engagement in wellbeing and encourage self-care, so individuals can feel more balanced and engaged in both their personal lives and their work. Grokker's enterprise clients generated over 30 million Wellbeing Minutes in Q3 2021, doubling the amount earned in Q3 2020.

On Grokker, individuals can earn Wellbeing Minutes by watching videos, syncing trackers for off-platform activities (e.g., taking a 30-min bike ride), and self-reporting activities. Wellbeing Minutes are inclusive so if people are unable to participate in steps, it allows them to participate in other ways, helping propel them toward their personal goals. These small steps add up to healthier outcomes obtained with ongoing practice.

About Grokker

Founded in 2012, Grokker gives the Fortune 1000 an easier, more effective way to increase employee retention through wellbeing. Grokker's unique employee engagement engine creates a guided wellbeing experience for each person. Grokker personalizes content, challenges, experts, incentives, and community support to encourage people to achieve their goals and motivate them along the way. With Grokker, employees feel valued and connected for a culture that drives better business outcomes.

Supporting millions of employees in over 135 countries on any device, industry leaders, including Boston Children's Hospital, CVS Health, Delta Air Lines, Dominos, eBay, G.E., MGM Resorts, Pfizer, and Target trust Grokker to provide actionable insights and keep employee information private and secure. Whether your company has an existing platform or is starting from scratch, Grokker is turnkey, saving you time and money. For more information, visit grokker.com .

Media Contact: Janet Shapiro, (856) 489-8654 x1006, janet@smithpublicity.com

View original content:

SOURCE Grokker