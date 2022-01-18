The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research announces Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis to join Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research, an organization committed to diminishing the impact of sports related brain injuries, today announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Jerome Bettis has joined the Foundation's Board of Directors.

Jerome Bettis joins board of directors of Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research

Founded in 2016, the organization awards grants to advance research related to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries to the brain. The Foundation has awarded 14 early stage research grants totaling $1.7 million, leveraging an additional $10 million in additional support. Funding priorities focus on research that addresses the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of injuries to the brain, with a primary focus on those stemming from sports related injuries.

"The Chuck Noll Foundation's mission to diminish the impact of head injuries goes beyond professional sports – and has the potential to impact every kid who is injured playing in the front yard, and every person who falls or gets in a car accident," said Jerome Bettis. "Traumatic brain injuries are a major cause of disability, impacting athletes at all levels and people of all ages. I'm honored to be part of this important work and eager to help shape the future of concussion and TBI research."

"I am honored that Jerome Bettis has agreed to join the Chuck Noll Foundation Board, and will be lending his insight and perspective," said Arthur J. Rooney, Chairman of the Foundation's Board. "In 2022, the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research will continue to provide grants to support cutting-edge research that helps to diagnose and treat injuries to the brain. I am pleased that many of the research projects funded by the Noll Foundation have now been validated by the fact that they are attracting research grants and have been published in peer reviewed medical publications."

The Chuck Noll Foundation has made fourteen grants totaling $1.7 million dollars with an average grant size of $120,000. These grants, supporting both basic science and clinical research, have helped identify biomarkers that help with early detection, precision vestibular rehabilitation, brain tsunamis, and support for a brain bank. Grants have been made to Allegheny Health Network, Carnegie Mellon University, The University of Pittsburgh, The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and West Virginia University.

Mr. Bettis retired in 2006 following the Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl XL victory, finishing a 13-season career. He is a six time Pro Bowler, remains one of only six players in NFL history to rush for 13,000 yards, and is one of eight players in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards for eight or more seasons. Jerome was named NFL Co-Rookie of the year and Sporting News' Rookie of the Year, and also earned Los Angeles Rams' MVP Honors. Today, he serves as a Studio Analyst for ESPN's SportsCenter and NFL Live.

ABOUT THE CHUCK NOLL FOUNDATION FOR BRAIN INJURY RESEARCH

The Chuck Noll Foundation was established in December 2016 through a seed grant from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Foundation has awarded 14 early stage research grants totaling $1.7 million, leveraging an additional $10 million in additional support. Chuck Noll, for whom the Foundation is named, was the beloved head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1969-1991, earning four Super Bowl titles during his tenure. His career culminated with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. Noll's commitment to the wellbeing of his players ultimately led the Steelers to initiate the startup of the Foundation in Chuck Noll's name. More information on the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research can be found at: www.chucknollfoundation.org .

Kelley Denny 412-352-9240

KelleyDenny1@gmail.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research