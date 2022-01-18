CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES SEVENTH ANNUAL GUEST APPRECIATION DAY ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to thank all guests for their constant support and loyalty, Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the return of its annual Guest Appreciation Day. Taking place on Thursday, January 20, the special event will provide all guests with a free scoop of the brand's original and best-selling flavor, Classic Carol, at all locations across the country. Guest Appreciation Day is scheduled annually in January to celebrate the birthday of the brand's founding.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick)

The free scoop of Classic Carol will be available Thursday, January 20, in all restaurants through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru. It will also be given with all orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, and this year a free scoop will also be added to orders placed and delivered through DoorDash and UberEats. Chicken Salad Chick wants to show appreciation to all guests no matter how they decide to order with the brand during this special celebration day. No purchase is necessary for guests who place orders in-restaurant; online and delivery app orders placed on Thursday will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.

"Every day our entire team sets out to fulfill our mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others, and we would not have the opportunity to do that without our loyal and supportive guests," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "As we celebrate the anniversary of the brand's founding by Stacy and Kevin Brown, we are so grateful for all of our fans who help to complete the Chicken Salad Chick family and we look forward to serving them this Thursday, January 20."

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Jami Baker

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

jbaker@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick