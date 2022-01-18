10 New 'Scenthound' Dog Wellness Centers coming to Alabama and Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, on a mission to keep dogs healthy and clean, is coming to the state of Alabama. The first location, at Lee Branch shopping center off 280, opens on February 1st. This is the first of at least ten stores that business partners Jacob Lee and Brett Basik plan to open between the Birmingham and Nashville metro areas.

Scenthound takes a wellness-based approach to grooming that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for dogs. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth. Monthly memberships, starting at $29, include a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, and teeth brushing. Haircuts and other services can be added on as needed.

Jacob and Brett both attended Auburn University for undergrad and the University of Virginia for a Master's in Business Administration. Jacob previously worked with management consulting giant Boston Consulting Group advising large companies on strategy and operations. Brett worked in New York City as an investment banker with Evercore, facilitating multi-billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions between healthcare companies. With young kids and dogs, Brett and Jacob wanted to move back to Birmingham to be near family and pursue their dream of entrepreneurship.

"We had been talking about starting a business together for years, and it quickly became a reality when we quit our corporate jobs last Spring," said Jacob. "We spent time searching for the right opportunity and when we discovered Scenthound, we knew it was a perfect fit for us and for Birmingham."

"The US has seen strong growth in dog ownership and spend per dog for decades, with the pandemic likely accelerating these trends," said Brett. "According to AVMA, 85% of dog owners consider their dog as a member of the family. With Scenthound's dedicated focus on dog wellness, we feel it meets an unserved need in the market for affordable, routine maintenance and grooming."

The Lee Branch location has started selling memberships and has had positive reception by the community so far: "We are on track to open with hundreds of members already signed up in our Monthly Care Club," said Brett. "We are thrilled at the reception from the community."

Owners Brett and Jacob left the corporate world to build a business together

