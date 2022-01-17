/R E P E A T -- Kemper Confirms Successful Test of Atmofizer Technology Improving Industrial Fume Extraction/

Secondary tests and commercialization to begin immediately

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce the completion of initial tests by Kemper GmbH, a leading supplier a leading welding fume extraction equipment manufacturer and important supplier of ambient air cleaning systems to Fortune 500 clients.

Atmofizer has published a video of the test results HERE .

"We entered this partnership because we understand the Atmofizer technology and the impact it can have on the industry by greatly reducing the cost of filters and energy while delivering 99.99% performance. We are very excited to see the results and begin commercialization," said Björn Kemper, CEO of Kemper GmbH.

"We are excited to demonstrate our technology in an industrial application because it is an extreme case. The test results are amazing and visually show the impact. Kemper is an amazing partner and we look forward to building the relationship and bringing solutions to market with them," said Olivier Centner, CEO of Atmofizer.

"The air purification industry has largely focused on developing new filters that catch smaller particles. The challenge is that the tighter the filters the more energy is required to push air through and the most performant filters, HEPA are not recyclable or reusable so they end up in the landfills, said Centner. "Atmofizer's technology works by using ultrasonic waves to agglomerate the smallest particles into larger clusters to more effectively filter and neutralize harmful particles using ultraviolet light. The mission of Atmofizer is to bring clean air and water to the world."

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breathe less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

About Kemper GmbH

Kemper, the family business established in 1977, is a pioneer and technology leader in the field of welding fume extraction. The family owned Company Kemper is managed by the second generation: Björn Kemper, Michael Schiller and Frederic Lanz. Kemper employs 400 employees and is exporting to 88 countries. Kemper is the technology leader in the field of extraction and filtration technology in the metal working industry and their main objective is to supply the best possible quality and to fulfil the demands of our customers. Current customers include Bayer, Daimler, Airbus, Lufthansa, VW and Ford. For more information please visit; https://www.kemper.eu/en/company.

