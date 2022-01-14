Unibet launches new Eagles themed live dealer game

Unibet announces a new exclusive casino game for New Jersey players. Through a partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, customers can now play an Eagles-branded live dealer casino game created by Evolution Gaming called "Eagles Live Dealer Black Jack".

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) sportsbook brand Unibet launches a new themed live dealer game created out of the existing partnership between Unibet and the Philadelphia Eagles. This newest addition is part of a large game portfolio available to Unibet customers, which includes other Eagles-branded games.

"Evolution Gaming has created another world-class live dealer game that allows our customers to interact with real casino dealers through an internet video feed. We know our New Jersey customers want authentic, high quality game experiences. Through our partnership, they'll have access to Unibet's newest live dealer game just in time for the Eagles playoff game against Tampa Bay this Sunday, January 16. We're happy to provide our customers with another way to support their favorite NFL team, as they get ready to make their playoff run," says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

New Jersey customers can access the game on iOS and Android devices as well as on Unibet's New Jersey website.

For more information, contact:

Manuel Stan, SVP US, Kindred Group

manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com

Maria Angell-Dupont, External Communications Manager

+46 721-651517

press@kindredgroup.com

