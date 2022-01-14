BroadPeak Global LP Announces Change of Name; Rebranded as BPGC Management LP

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPeak Global LP today announced its rebranding to BPGC Management LP ("BPGC"), with the change of name effective immediately. The Firm was established in May 2020 by Co-Founders Stephen Toy and Nadim Qureshi, and includes Principals Ademola Adewale-Sadik and Nick Peterson. BPGC manages a portfolio of businesses and assets in the materials, chemicals, industrials and shipping industries, with a combined AUM of over $1 billion.

The name change follows the completed acquisition of the Clean Technologies business of DuPont du Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD), now known as Elessent Clean Technologies ("Elessent"). BPGC led an international private equity consortium to acquire Elessent, a global leader in process technology licensing & engineering. Its portfolio of offerings in key applications includes – MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing.

The $510 million Elessent acquisition was announced on February 1, 2021 and closed on December 31, 2021.

About BPGC

BPGC Management LP ("BPGC") is an independent private equity firm dedicated to opportunistic buyouts and special situations transactions in the global industrials, materials and chemicals sectors. BPGC's Co-Founders, Stephen Toy and Nadim Qureshi, previously served in various leadership roles at Invesco Private Capital and WL Ross & Co. and share a deep heritage of successfully operating and investing across multiple geographies. BPGC is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at www.bpgc.com.

