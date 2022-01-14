BETMGM TO LAUNCH MOBILE SPORTS BETTING IN NEW YORK MONDAY, JANUARY 17

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM today announced that the company will launch its online sportsbook in New York on Monday, Jan. 17. Players in the Empire State will soon be able to access the benefits of betting with BetMGM, an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena.

"With today's monumental news, we'll now be able to fully activate our relationships with MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden. We look forward to offering customers in New York unique experiences that they can't access on any other platform," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "A huge thank you to the New York Gaming Commission as well as to our entire BetMGM team who have worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly-sports betting experience, making it easy to customize pre-game, in-play, futures and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program gives New York's BetMGM customers the ability to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties including Empire City Casino in Yonkers, Borgata in New Jersey, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

As an Official Sports Betting Partner of Madison Square Garden Arena, BetMGM also will be able to reward its customers with VIP experiences involving the Knicks and Rangers.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platform to new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

As of Monday, the BetMGM app will be available for download in New York on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

