AlphaCredit - Update on Discussions with Ad Hoc Group of Noteholders

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to an agreement between Alpha Holding S.A. de C.V., ("AlphaCredit" or the "Company") and various members of an ad hoc group of holders (the "Ad Hoc Group") of the aggregate USD$700 million in principal amount of the 10% Senior Notes Due 2022 and the 9% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by the Company (the "Notes") that are party to a plan support agreement to support the filing of a consensual prepacked Ley de Concursos Mercantiles proceeding, the Company is disclosing the attached presentation (the "Cleansing Materials") outlining AlphaCredit's proposed process for the marketing and sale of its business and related assets in Mexico.

Mexico Process Overview

The Company has been working closely with its investment banker, Rothschild & Co US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Mexico S.A. de C.V. (collectively "Rothschild & Co") to market and sell its valuable Mexican loan portfolio to maximize value for its stakeholders. Parties interested in the Company's business or assets are encouraged to contact Marcelo Messer (marcelo.messer@rothschildandco.com) or Victor Leclercq (victor.leclercq@rothschildandco.com) at Rothschild & Co for further information.

The Company and the Ad Hoc Group are continuing their dialogue in efforts to reach a consensual restructuring, and the Company remains optimistic that it will come to a consensual deal with the Ad Hoc Group.

The Company is represented by White & Case, Del Castillo y Castro, Creel, Rothschild & Co, and AlixPartners. The Ad Hoc Group is represented by Brown Rudnick, Sainz Abogados, and Houlihan Lokey.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the disclaimers and qualifiers set forth in the materials themselves, all statements made in the Cleansing Materials are in the nature of settlement discussions and compromise, are not intended to be and do not constitute representations of any fact or admissions of any liability and are for the purpose of attempting to reach a consensual compromise and settlement. Nothing contained in the Cleansing Materials is intended to or shall be construed to be an admission or a waiver of any rights, remedies, claims, causes of action or defenses. The information contained in the Cleansing Materials is for discussion purposes only and shall not constitute a commitment to consummate any transaction, or otherwise take any decisions or actions contemplated in the Cleansing Materials.

Furthermore, the contents of the Cleansing Materials shall not be construed as guidance by the Company in relation to its future results, and the Company does not assume and expressly disclaims any responsibility to update such contents or information at any time.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. This communication is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase with respect to any Notes or any other securities.

About AlphaCredit©

AlphaCredit© is a technology-enabled, financial services company in Latin America that has historically provided consumer loans to individuals and financial solutions for SMEs in Mexico and Colombia.

