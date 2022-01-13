The free event series focuses on solid dose and aseptic fill/finish manufacturing and packaging.

Virtual Pharma Expo Returns for 2022 with Three Events and New Look

Cleveland, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Pharma Expo, the leading digital event series for pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers looking to learn about the latest equipment technology announced that there will be three events for 2022:

Virtual Pharma Expo debuts a new look for 2022

February 22-23, 2022 : Solid Dose Manufacturing & Packaging – Solid Dose Manufacturing & Packaging – Register for Free

May 10-11, 2022 : Aseptic Fill/Finish Manufacturing & Packaging – Aseptic Fill/Finish Manufacturing & Packaging – Register for Free

September 13-14, 2022 : Solid Dose Manufacturing & Packaging

Pharmaceutical Online (Life Science Connect Media), Techceuticals, and Federal Equipment Company sponsor the event making it free for attendees. Events in 2020 and 2021 drew thousands of attendees.

This event is ideal for individuals in the following roles:

Engineering

Manufacturing

R&D

Formulation

Maintenance

Procurement

Quality Assurance

Technical Operations

Don't miss this opportunity to interact, engage, and learn what's new and exciting in the pharmaceutical industry at this free virtual trade show!

Presentation topics at the February event will include:

Operational Efficiencies in Tableting

High Shear Granulation and Fluid Bed Drying Technologies

End of Line Packaging Innovations

Serialization and Labeling

Capsule Filling – What You Should Know

High Containment Guidelines for OSD Manufacturing

Milling and Particle Size Reduction

Roller Compaction

And More!

Virtual Pharma Expo registration is FREE at https://www.virtualexposeries.com/.

Call For Exhibitors!

Does your pharmaceutical equipment company or related service provider want to make a presentation at one of the upcoming Virtual Pharma Expos? Please use this form or contact Scott Moren at smoren@vertmarkets.com .

Pharmaceutical Online provides the pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging industry with exclusive and daily actionable information. Pharmaceutical Online delivers in-depth technical and educational content, such as white papers, application notes, webinars, podcasts, case studies and many other resources to worldwide manufacturers each day.

Techceuticals provides training and troubleshooting to the pharmaceutical industry. Our technical tips, articles, and training programs include tablet and capsule formulation assistance, operator training, public training seminars and hands-on training sessions for solid dose manufacturing, tablet compression, encapsulation, and film coating.

Federal Equipment Company offers 60 years of expertise buying and selling pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. We optimize the value you recoup for surplus equipment and ensure you get the equipment you need quickly from our broad, on-hand inventory of reliable used machines.

