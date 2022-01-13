ViacomCBS and Comcast Announce Content Distribution Agreements

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Cable today announced the companies have reached comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS' full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports programming to Xfinity customers.

The multi-year deal features renewed carriage of ViacomCBS' networks – including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, SHOWTIME®, and others — in addition to extending the availability of ViacomCBS' popular streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and SHOWTIME OTT, as well as expanding Comcast's rights to include BET+.

"We are pleased to have reached new agreements that strengthen our long-valued partnership with Comcast," said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. "ViacomCBS is a cornerstone content provider, and we look forward to serving millions of Xfinity customers with greater access to their favorite channels and programming from our leading brands."

"ViacomCBS continues to be a great partner, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms," said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Propositions, Comcast Cable.

Xfinity delivers all the best live, on demand and streaming entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices, all accessible and discoverable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote. X1 and Flex customers can access ViacomCBS programming by saying the name of a channel (like "CBS" or "BET" or "SHOWTIME") or streaming services (like "Paramount+" or "Pluto TV") in the voice remote, or by saying the name of a desired title from the ViacomCBS channels or streaming services.

Other terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

