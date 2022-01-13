Securitize Capital Welcomes David Hogan to Lead Sales and Distribution

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Capital, the digital asset management platform offering tokenized, institutional grade funds, today announced that David Hogan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Sales and Distribution.

The news builds on Securitize's recently-announced collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices to, for the first time, offer tokenized funds tracking S&P indices, including a cryptocurrency fund , as well as its own existing institutional-grade, yield-bearing Bitcoin and USD Coin funds. Securitize Capital is the digital asset management arm of Securitize, whose end-to-end platform expands business and investor access to the private capital markets.

As Head of Sales and Distribution, David's focus will be driving institutional adoption of Securitize Capital's platform, including by growing and leading a sales team, driving deeper distribution into institutional channels. David brings over 25 years of institutional investment experience to the role, including raising capital for alternative asset managers and executing numerous derivative and structured products transactions in sales roles at UBS, Nomura, HSBC, and Lehman Brothers, after studying applied economics and business management at Cornell University.

"David's deep expertise in sales and distribution from tier-one financial institutions accelerates Securitize Capital's ability to deliver on its mission of democratizing access to institutional grade products that are not readily available to a broad investor base today," said Wilfred Daye, Head of Securitize Capital.

"I am very excited to join Wilfred and the Securitize team, which has built a regulatory-compliant way for investors to access alternative investments, with ownership and transaction history securely, quickly, and cost-efficiently recorded on blockchain," said Hogan. "I'm very proud to be working with Wilfred and the Securitize team in maximizing this opportunity to bring the potential benefits of blockchain to the institutional investor community."

ABOUT SECURITIZE CAPITAL

Securitize Capital is a digital asset management firm offering actively managed, institutional-grade funds providing exposure to cryptocurrencies, emerging asset classes, and potential yield derived from lending activities. Securitize Capital is a subsidiary of digital asset securities leader Securitize, Inc, whose end-to-end platform expands business and investor access to the private capital markets. Securitize Capital's investment offerings are available through Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC , and operator of the company's alternative trading system, Securitize Markets. Learn more at http://www.securitize.io/securitize-capital .

MEDIA CONTACT

Evan Wagner, evan.wagner@securitize.io

Armel Leslie, aleslie@peaksstrategies.com

DISCLAIMERS

Private market investments are speculative and considered risky, including potential loss of your investment, and may not be appropriate for every investor. Private investments are generally an illiquid asset class; investors cannot sell their funds when they want to without potentially facing high losses. Any discussion of liquidity is purely speculative. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

View original content:

SOURCE Securitize