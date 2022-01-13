Scorpion Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine and eHealthcare Leadership Awards for its Outstanding Work With Customers Company is Earning Steady Stream of Industry Recognition for Technology and Services That Help Local Businesses Grow

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced it was named an Entrepreneur 2021 Top Franchise Supplier and has earned six eHealthcare Leadership Awards. The recognition follows a string of recent industry accolades, including being named 2021 Company of the Year by Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business.

Scorpion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scorpion)

The Entrepreneur 2021 Top Franchise Suppliers award is a prestigious ranking of the top franchise suppliers--companies that provide services to franchisors and franchisees--based on a survey of over 750 franchisors. Scorpion ranked #11 in the Marketing category, while Wheat Creative, a leading franchise marketing agency that was acquired by Scorpion earlier this year, ranked #9.

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards is a leading awards program that recognizes the very best websites, digital communications, and business improvement initiatives across a wide range of healthcare organizations. Scorpion was awarded for the following work it conducted on behalf of its healthcare industry customers:

Best Internet Home Page

Best Mobile Website

Best Overall Digital Patient Experience

Best Overall Internet

"I am incredibly proud of the Scorpion team and thankful to Entrepreneur and the eHealthcare Leadership Awards for recognizing all the great work we do to help our customers," said Scorpion CEO Dan Street. "2022 promises to be an exciting year, and we can't wait to help our customers thrive and navigate what's next."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and deliver experiences their customers will love. Scorpion puts SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more to work for local businesses. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise committed to customers' success and ready to do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/.

Media Contact

scorpion@sparkpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scorpion