Ricoh's latest AI-powered service digitizes information and delivers actionable analytics to workers in any location RICOH Capture & Conversion Services leverages advanced technologies and human-in-the-loop processes to rapidly address needs of today's data-driven organizations

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled its RICOH Capture & Conversion Services, an advanced AI-powered solution that intelligently captures, digitizes and stores information, making it securely and efficiently accessible, searchable and useable to workers from anywhere, at any time. This latest integrated service, built within Ricoh's Digital Services Center, gives teams access to actionable analytics that will enhance end user experiences - both for workers and customers. With it, they can more accurately act on information that will empower the acceleration of the digitization process most effectively.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)

According to recent findings from 451 Research, two out of three organizations have stated they are making remote work policies long-term or permanent. While the pandemic accelerated this shift, the "work from anywhere" concept is not new. Yet, Accenture has found that only 7% of companies are "fully future-ready" which, among other characteristics, involves leveraging advanced technologies that drive smarter decisions, more efficient operations and better business results. The advanced technologies in RICOH Capture & Conversion Services enable organizations to overcome the obstacles unstructured data presents by converting that data into useful, accessible and searchable information.

"The challenges presented by unstructured data multiplied exponentially in 2020 accelerating a company's digitization timeline by seven years, according to McKinsey. Now that more organizations are embracing dispersed workforces, they're seeking services and expertise that will improve experiences with information, ultimately driving better business outcomes," said Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President, Technology and Head of Digital Services Center, Ricoh North America. "Digitization has gone from a forward-thinking strategy to a foundational must; and RICOH Capture & Conversion Services help ensure that foundation is not only trusted, but continuously getting smarter to deliver optimal results."

The development of RICOH Capture & Conversion Services is a part of the company's North American business strategy, and it is already helping deliver business outcomes for customers. Recently, the Human Resources department within a school district was burdened with nearly 1,000 boxes of unorganized personnel files. Ricoh converted all files, 3.3 million pages, into a secured, indexable digital records system, that increased HR productivity related to document retrieval by 100%, regardless of where the work was taking place.

RICOH Capture & Conversion Services is the latest service built on RICOH's Intelligent Business Platform, a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables business insights through a single consumer-grade digital experience. Along with enabling collaboration and access to information from anywhere, this service accelerates business workflows, creates a centralized data repository, protects business continuity, and increases productivity and cost-efficiency with its combination of AI and human-in-the-loop processes. It also integrates Computer Vision, an AI-powered approach to replicating what and how human eyes process information, to rapidly ingest and recognize documents. As the AI gets smarter, the RICOH Capture & Conversion Services can pull in additional relevant data, e.g., recognizing customer data on a document and then matching and enriching that data with an external customer database, delivering added efficiencies.

For more information on RICOH Capture & Conversion Services, click here, or follow along with Ricoh on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo , Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021 , Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD ).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2022 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.