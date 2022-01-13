Both PPL Electric Utilities and Kentucky Utilities Company rank highest among peers in their regions

PPL Corporation utilities earn J.D. Power awards for residential customer satisfaction Both PPL Electric Utilities and Kentucky Utilities Company rank highest among peers in their regions

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL's utilities in Pennsylvania and Kentucky once again earned top honors for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

PPL Electric Utilities ranked highest among large electric utilities in the Eastern U.S. for the 10th consecutive year, while Kentucky Utilities Company ranked highest among mid-sized utilities in the Midwest for the 6th straight year.

The latest J.D. Power awards follow similar awards received by PPL Electric and KU this fall for electric utility business customer satisfaction.

"From Pennsylvania to Kentucky, our teams share a common desire to make a positive impact in the communities we serve and to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers," said Gregory N. Dudkin, PPL executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We appreciate this recognition by our customers, we're focused on continuous improvement, and we're intent on earning their trust each day as we invest in the future."

The 2021 J.D. Power residential customer satisfaction study ranked companies based on interviews with more than 100,000 utility customers across the country. The study measures customer satisfaction with power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; communications; corporate citizenship; and customer care.

Visit the J.D. Power website to learn more about the 2021 Electric Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 2.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contact: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

View original content:

SOURCE PPL Corporation