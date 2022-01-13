LYNC2M Sets to Deliver 41.67 Million Pairs of Nitrile Gloves in February for Its Largest Order in 2022 to Date

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese consumer to manufacturer (C2M) medical products supply chain platform, LYNC2M Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("LYNC2M"), plans to deliver in February of its first batch of 41.67 million sets of nitrile gloves to UK for a public health service purposed order, which requesting a total of one billion nitrile gloves in next two years.

Speaking to the order, LYNC2M CEO Paul Wang, said, "When we first started this company, we understood the significance of finding our niche within the industry. After that, we understood that one of the most important things for Chinese companies is to be in control of their own production and manufacturing capabilities. We then built on this by leveraging the power of the supply chain by improving and developing our positioning in the industry, and today we can see the results of our efforts."

Founded in 2015, taking advantage of C2M model without intermediates cost on buyers and saved inventories and over-production costs on manufacturers, LYNC2M is a comprehensive online platform that connects potential buyers with medical supply industry manufacturing resources across the supply chain. Via the platform, users can also organize logistics processing to increase trade efficiency. LYNC2M boasts long-term strategic partnerships with FedEx, UPS, and DHL, which enables the platform to provide large-scale goods transportation with no restrictions on weight or category. This service has proved invaluable to many individual companies and countries that have relied on LYNC2M to supply tens of millions of masks every day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prior to this order, LYNC2M also completed a number of other large-scale multinational medical supplies procurement projects, including direct cooperation with the governments of France, Italy, Cyprus, Belgium, Germany, and more. In France, LYNC2M assisted in sourcing one billion Type-IIR face masks by utilizing their strength in supply chain management to deliver two Boeing 777 flights per week, marking the company as one of the largest suppliers of masks in the country and leading to coverage by domestic news channel, France 2.



As a platform, LYNC2M's main service advantages come from positioning and cooperation. LYNC2M cooperates with medical supplies manufacturing suppliers who have attained CE and FDA certification standards. The platform effectively helps high-quality Chinese-manufactured medical supplies and devices reach Europe, the Americas, and Belt and Road Initiative countries quickly, effectively, and in a cost-effective manner.



LYNC2M is an innovative upgrade to the business model of parent company LyncMed's smart data-driven medical platform. It is the first company to integrate cutting-edge technology and order matching into the medical supplies industry via an international and fully digital model. In December 2021, the company was listed in the Deloitte China Technology Fast 50 (TF50) Top 50 for the second year in a row as a tech company utilizing expertise in supply chain management and coverage to support buyers around the world.

For more information, please visit LYNC2M.COM.



