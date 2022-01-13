iWave announces new relationship intelligence technology

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, announced today that it has launched a proprietary relationship intelligence feature. iWave Connections enables nonprofits to use their donors' networks to uncover more prospects and raise more donations.

"Creating visibility within a donor's network is valuable because it exposes pathways into new opportunities, but finding connections is challenging because it's so time-consuming," said Jill McCarville, VP of Marketing at iWave. "With the launch of iWave Connections, we're opening the door to new innovations that will help fundraising professionals quickly understand and embrace personal connections—and ultimately expand their donor network."



Adding a relationship intelligence feature to a fundraising tech stack helps nonprofits foster a culture of giving by using existing donor relationships to establish new connections and improve communication. With the release of this feature, iWave users can now:

Discover board connections : find corporate or nonprofit board members who are connected to donors.

Discover neighbor connections : find the perfect candidates that can support a local fundraising event by accessing lists of individuals who live in close proximity to a donor.

Generate a new prospect pool : export a list of connections and screen prospects in just a few clicks.

Instantly turn cold leads into hot leads: significantly boost chances that prospects convert to loyal donors by discovering individuals who can provide warm introductions.

To get started, a subscription to iWave is required. You can sign up for a free customized demo at www.iwave.com/request-a-demo/

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

