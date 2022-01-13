Highmetric Changes Name, Unifies Under NewRocket Brand to Create Global ServiceNow Powerhouse

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmetric, a technology strategy, design, and operations provider and a ServiceNow Elite Partner, today announced that it will unify all five companies in its portfolio under the innovative NewRocket name and brand. Unifying under the NewRocket name brings together the best attributes of all five companies and exemplifies the company's broadened capabilities and mission to Go Beyond, to deliver meaningful experiences and extraordinary results with ServiceNow. The company, which was acquired by Gryphon Investors in 2021, also announced that the corporate headquarters for NewRocket will be in San Diego, California.

"The brand embodies our vision and our core values," said Matt Stoyka, CEO, NewRocket. "The NewRocket brand exemplifies our speed to scale and grow this business and our commitment to deliver a resilient, connected, and transformed enterprise, where employees flourish, companies thrive, and people matter. With our expanded depth and breadth of capabilities, global footprint, and our talented crew, we are truly in a differentiated position to deliver meaningful experiences and extraordinary results with ServiceNow."

NewRocket has made significant strides to cement its position as the leading global ServiceNow provider, completing four acquisitions in four months as the company continues to aggressively scale the business and accelerate impact for clients worldwide. NewRocket is one of only two certified ServiceNow partners in the world to achieve all 4 ServiceNow workflow badges. This elite achievement within the Now ecosystem recognizes capacity, competency, and capabilities across all four workflow areas. NewRocket now holds badges in IT, Customer, Employee, and Creator Workflows. The achievement of these badges recognizes the expertise and certification of NewRocket's consultants, advisors, architects, and analysts and the high quality of customer outcomes and satisfaction on the Now platform.

The company has exceptional momentum investing in areas where clients need the most direction, thought leadership, and support, and has expanded its team across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India to provide global capability and local presence. The company has also strengthened its global leadership team with the addition of Chris Pope, Chief Innovation Officer, earlier this month. Pope will lead the Europe team and will be focused on growing the NewRocket brand in the region. Pope brings deep expertise using the Now platform to transform the future of work.

"ServiceNow has recognized our expertise and ability to deliver across all four workflows and capabilities. NewRocket provides end-to-end experience and support for clients across all of their workflow needs on the Now Platform," said Chris Pope, Chief Innovation Officer. "I joined this rocket ship because the need to transform the way we work is now more critical than ever. Only NewRocket has both the deep expertise and a nimble, agile model that aligns services and capabilities to help our clients meet the needs of employees and customers."

Today's launch of the NewRocket name and brand marks the beginning of the next phase of the company's journey and provides a foundation to go to market as one global powerhouse.

"This unprecedented momentum paves the way for NewRocket's next phase of strategic growth," continues Stoyka. "Our people and expertise under the umbrella of a highly innovative and respected brand, and our commitment to Go Beyond to make every experience matter for our clients puts NewRocket is in a truly unique position to command the ServiceNow ecosystem and service its customers wherever they are in the world."

About NewRocket

NewRocket delivers meaningful experiences and extraordinary results with ServiceNow. We go beyond to deliver a resilient, connected, and transformed enterprise, where employees flourish, companies thrive, and people matter. We bring innovative and creative solutions to over 1,000 customers around the globe in Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, Insurance, and Technology companies. NewRocket has delivered over 4000 successful projects through world-class implementations and integrated solutions across the entire ServiceNow platform. For more information, please visit www.newrocket.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

