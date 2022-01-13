Harmon Brothers' "Traveling Tree Woman" Campaign Brings Humor and Affordability Back to Travel

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are announcing a new campaign called "Traveling Tree Woman" for Next Vacay, a discount flight alerts platform that is revolutionizing the industry.
"Americans are ready and eager to get back out there and see the world again, and we tried to capture that feeling of excitement in this ad. Next Vacay has amazing technology that makes booking flights much more affordable and accessible," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.
Watch the YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D06fTCGogu4
The ad campaign features a traveling tree woman and demonstrates how Next Vacay's platform eliminates the usual barriers that stigmatize budget booking sites—like red-eye flights, last-minute alerts, and long layovers—to allow even the most deeply rooted home-bodies an easy and affordable way to travel.
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $700 million in sales.
ABOUT NEXT VACAY
Next Vacay was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to the world's cheapest flights. Their mission is to create better global citizens by helping people experience cultures and customs different from their own.
