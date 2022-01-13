Green Planet Launches Organic Urban Farm

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Planet Group (OTC PINK: GNPG) an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Healing the Earth Inc. (HTE) launched its urban farm operation last week. The company has trademarked the name "Healing the Earth Farms" as its brand name for all growing activities.

The farm will utilize its patented growing technology to both demonstrate its effectiveness in growing 100% organic food with 97% less water, using no soil or chemical fertilizers, while accelerating growing time by as much as 300%. The farm will begin growing three varieties of micro-greens, a Kalefetti, Radish, and a Spicy Micro mix (See label pictures below). The "living" micro-greens are harvested with their roots intact which improves shelf life while maintaining taste and nutrition values.

The Healing the Earth Farms label includes a QR code which will permit the retail customer to connect directly to its website to obtain additional product information and suggested recipes from Chef Alex. In addition, Chef Alex will begin a promotion whereby customers can submit their recipes for cash rewards. Also, in an effort to address world hunger, a portion of monthly revenues will be divided between two non-profits that provide direct help to people in Nigeria and South Sudan. Mr. Gerald Walker, Chairman/CEO of bizCbook.com has committed to help the company establish food growing systems in both countries.

The farm will harvest food every day, 365 days per year, and will begin delivering its products to up-scale grocery chains in the fourth week of this month, at the rate of 280 units per day or 8,500 units per month. Projected monthly revenues will be $21,000. Revenues will grow as additional growing systems come online. In addition, the company expects that by operating its in-house farm successfully, it will accelerate sales of growing systems by demonstrating its revolutionary technology as proven.

About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly owned subsidiaries: two operating companies and two development stage companies. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary has developed a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food with extremely low water use. XenTx Lubricants produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines which reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. AAQIS is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies is developing restorative technology for placer mine tailings.

