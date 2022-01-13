GoFormz Launches Digital Forms Solution on Acumatica Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz (www.goformz.com), the leading mobile forms and data capture platform today announced it has launched an integration with Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company. With this integration, users can attach a form completed in GoFormz to an object within Acumatica, as well as map specific form data to Acumatica fields. GoFormz digital forms and workflow automations can also be used to review and approve forms before they are synced with Acumatica. The integration is listed on the Acumatica Marketplace.

GoFormz digital forms streamline data collection, allowing teams to use their mobile devices, like phones tablets, to enter project information into digital forms that look exactly like their existing paper documents. These mobile forms can even be filled out and completed offline, then synced to the Cloud and to integrated applications once a signal becomes available – enabling teams to collect data anywhere, no matter how remote. Similarly, customers can fill out digital forms online, or send links to forms for people to fill out.

The partnership between GoFormz and Acumatica eliminates common obstacles to data collection and processing, such as manual document hand-offs, rekeying form data into Acumatica, and physical record-keeping. As a result, teams can improve the efficiency of their communication, increase data accuracy, and streamline daily operations.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our digital forms solution on the Acumatica Marketplace," said Rob Brewster, GoFormz CEO. "This integration allows data to be passed in real-time between digital forms and Acumatica records, empowering businesses to digitally transform the way they gather and share information."

"The challenges of the past year have encouraged businesses across sectors to prioritize digital transformation," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "The GoFormz platform empowers digital newcomers to easily modernize operations and work more efficiently. We're proud to add GoFormz to the Acumatica ecosystem."

With the GoFormz app, Acumatica users can capture highly accurate information and seamlessly update or create corresponding Acumatica records. The GoFormz integration can be found within the Acumatica Marketplace and used by licensed GoFormz customers.

GoFormz provides a mobile forms and reporting solution that organizations and individuals use to replace their paper forms, resulting in more accurate data, streamlined workflow, and comprehensive reports that drive agile business decisions. GoFormz transforms companies of any type, size, or industry into truly data-driven businesses that capture real-time information across their entire workflow to deliver unprecedented insights and improvements in productivity.

