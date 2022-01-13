CAESARS SPORTSBOOK NAMED OFFICIAL SPORTS BETTING & iGAMING PARTNER OF MICHIGAN STATE ATHLETICS

EAST LANSING, Mich. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan State University (MSU) Athletics, MSU Sports Properties and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced a multi-year partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner and iGaming Partner of MSU Athletics. The partnership combines fan engagement opportunities, a new premium seating area at Spartan Stadium, and an expansion of responsible sports gaming education.

Caesars Sportsbook will gain significant exposure through MSU's sports properties and access to a wide range of hospitality assets and VIP experiences, which will be available to Caesars Sportsbook players, as part of the wide range of benefits offered through the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

Assets include broadcast and digital content across MSU athletics, TV-visible signage across basketball, football and hockey, naming entitlement for a new premium seating area inside Spartan Stadium set to debut during the 2022 football season along with an outdoor tailgating area, and access to unique alumni and fan engagement opportunities surrounding varsity sports seasons currently underway. Spartan fans can also soon enjoy special emperor-worthy promotional offers on mobile sports betting, iGaming, and The World Series of Poker (WSOP®) product offerings.

"Michigan State has a proud tradition of excellence and partnering with an internationally recognized brand in college athletics is a great opportunity for us," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "The Spartan fan base and alumni network is passionate and well-established across the country. We look forward to building upon our connection with them while strengthening the legacy we hold in the state of Michigan and advancing scholarship opportunities through this partnership."

In addition to providing a significant financial commitment to MSU, Caesars Sportsbook will provide annual funds to support student-athlete responsible gaming education, student scholarships, as well as internship and professional development opportunities for MSU students pursuing a career in the sports industry.

"The opportunity to partner with Caesars, a leading force in the sports and entertainment industry, will help enhance gameday experiences for Spartan fans and provide significant resources to support the growing needs of each of our varsity programs," said Alan Haller, Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics. "We are excited to be on the cutting edge of this innovative opportunity, while recognizing the importance of Caesars' commitment to responsible sports gaming education both for the student-athletes and the University community as a whole."

This agreement also places an emphasis on the expansion of responsible sports gaming and education for the MSU community. Caesars Sportsbook is committed to working with the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling (MAPG), regulators and the community to provide responsible gaming resources to all eligible sports bettors in the state and driving awareness of the responsible gaming tools available on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

This partnership was facilitated by MSU's third-party multi-media rights holder, Playfly Sports.

"The rapidly expanding interest around gaming in the college space has pushed us to create strategic opportunities for our college properties that not only provide impactful gaming education resources but also significant opportunities to drive new sources of revenue," said Christy Hedgpeth, President of Playfly Sports Properties. "Connecting Caesars' iconic brand to MSU's passionate community of students, fans and alumni is a perfect fit and another example of how partnerships like this are creating tremendous benefits for all parties involved."

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 21 states and jurisdictions—15 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country. Eligible sports fans in Michigan can download the app on iOS or Android to take advantage of expansive wagering options, including live in-game betting, daily promotions, special odds boosts, as well as safe and easy ways to deposit and withdraw funds. Caesars Sportsbook integrates Caesars Rewards, where every bet placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call the Michigan's Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly's insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com

