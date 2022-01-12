Zeel Announces Roosevelt Island Booster Shot Clinic in Partnership with Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading technology platform for booking healthcare services to the home, school or office, announces the Roosevelt Island Covid-19 Booster Shot Clinic in conjunction with Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene. The clinic will take place on Thursday, January 13th from 9:30am-4:30pm at the Carter Burden Senior Center located at 546 main Street on Roosevelt Island. At-home appointments are available for homebound residents. Call 212-288-4607 for an appointment at the clinic or at home.

"We're pleased to partner with Zeel as we continue to deliver booster shots to the fight against the COVID-19 variants," said Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, who has sponsored a total of seven vaccine or booster clinics on the Upper East Side, Yorkville, and Roosevelt Island. Seawright said that Zeel's delivery of the Moderna booster is vital in ensuring that all communities are properly protected in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Since April 2021, New York City-based Zeel has vaccinated tens of thousands of New Yorkers, at 150 New York City public schools, at thousands of homes, and at pop-up locations from Times Square to Coney Island.

Said Zeel Founder and CEO Samer Hamadeh,"I am particularly proud of our tireless teams of providers, who are out in the field getting boosters into the arms of those who need them the most. We are grateful to Assembly Member Seawright and organizations like the Brooklyn and Queens Chambers of Commerce, who see the urgency in this program and are doing everything they can to get as many people, especially at-risk populations and essential workers, boosted as possible."

Zeel's citywide network of more than 200 nurses and 200 drivers and administrators have been working around the clock for almost a year. From the city's most venerated museums to celebrated restaurants like East Harlem's Rao's, Zeel has been on-site vaccinating and boosting the essential workers that are the very lifeblood of the city.

Zeel is a technology-enabled health and wellness platform that allows patients to book massage, physical therapy, COVID testing and vaccination, and other medical services through a nationwide network of 11,000 nurses, massage therapists, physical therapists, and other health and wellness providers via Zeel's best-in-class app or through its website, www.zeel.com . Since its launch in the spring of 2013, Zeel has successfully delivered more than 1.5 million in-home health and wellness appointments to patients and consumers across 40 states. Most recently, the company partnered with the New York City Department of Health to vaccinate thousands of New Yorkers in their homes, schools and pop-up locations across the city. Health and wellness providers on the Zeel network are available for appointments 7 days a week, 365 days a year, with Zeel customer service teams working around the clock to support patients and providers. Zeel's industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant technology has placed the company among America's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times in 2020, Crains NY's Fast 50 in 2019 , and on the Inc. 5000 from 2017-2019. For more information, visit www.zeel.com.

