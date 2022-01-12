Pacaso honored as one of 2022's Best Places to Work in the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards <span class="legendSpanClass">Second home real estate platform ranks sixth out of 50 during its first year of business</span>

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso has been recognized among the Best Places to Work in 2022, receiving the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the small and medium U.S. company category. The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"Pacaso's mission to enrich lives extends to our crew, who are the foundation of every success we have had, and will have, as we build a new category of home ownership," said Austin Allison, CEO and Cofounder of Pacaso. "While Pacaso's nearly 200 crew members are located across about 25 states and half a dozen countries, their diverse backgrounds, experiences and hard work have created an incredible culture to fuel our extraordinary growth. Reading and hearing how proud they are to work here is an honor in itself. All my thanks go to them and the passion they bring to making our mission a reality."

"This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work."

Pacaso helps people buy and co-own luxury second homes in the most sought-after locations around the world. Launched in October 2020, the real estate platform has created an entirely new category of home ownership in more than 30 sought-after destinations in the U.S. and Europe.

As the company has expanded, its reputation for being a great place to work has also grown. Reviews on Glassdoor note that Pacaso is "an exciting company ahead of its time," "everyone has a say at the table and easy access to executives," and that it offers an "inclusive environment , great leadership and transparency, just to name a few." Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work , with 98% of employees endorsing working at the company. Business Insider also recently named it among " 55 tech startups to bet your career on in 2022. "

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using voluntary and anonymous company reviews shared by current and former U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

Pacaso® (pronounced like "Picasso") modernizes the decades-old practice of co-ownership by creating a marketplace that makes buying, owning, and selling a luxury second home easy. From curating the best listings in top second home markets to offering integrated financing and sales from as little as ⅛ to as much as ½ ownership; upscale interior design; and professional property management, Pacaso provides owners with all the benefits of owning a second home with less hassle. After purchase, Pacaso manages the home on an ongoing basis and supports a frictionless resale process.

Pacaso was co-founded by former Zillow executives Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff.

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

