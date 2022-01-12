Medtel Announces Key Hire as Arturo Rosario Joins the Company as Chief Technology Officer

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Medtel, a nationally recognized leader in surgical suite optimization software, appointments Arturo Rosario as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Rosario will lead Medtel's overarching technology infrastructure and digital transformation, including development and commercialization of data-driven artificial intelligence and deep learning solutions.

"I am thrilled to welcome Arturo to the Medtel leadership team. Arturo's impact will be immediately felt by our customers, our team, and will significantly improve our overall technical direction," said Harold Mondschein, CEO. "Patients and their providers will benefit from Arturo's expertise in leveraging the most advanced technologies and predictive modeling tools. These advancements, embedded in SurgiScript™, will continue to improve our impact on surgical care, and ultimately strengthen Medtel's ability to rapidly deliver solutions to further improve outcomes while reducing episode of care costs."

Said Rosario, "I am thrilled to be joining Medtel, an innovative organization that positively impacts patients and their providers by optimizing operational workflows with precision. I'm excited to drive innovation and help scale our technical solution to improve surgical outcomes for patients and increase savings for our clients."

A dynamic technology leader, Mr. Rosario has a strong track record of delivering solutions to complex business problems. He combines over 20 years of technical experience with empathetic leadership to grow and build transformational technology organizations. Mr. Rosario will leverage the expertise that he developed at Remedy Partners, and later, Signify Health, as the organizations successfully merged and went public.

Medtel is on a mission to improve surgical care. Our SurgiScript™ platform connects stakeholders and arms them with the data analytics they need to improve the surgical journey. By mitigating clinical and financial risk, surgical teams and patients are ensured to have the best possible outcomes. www.medtel.com

