Legal Tech Startup HyperDraft Taps Partner from Goodwin Procter as First General Counsel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Tech startup HyperDraft has announced the hiring of its latest legal industry veteran, Sean Greaney, a technology partner from Goodwin Procter LLP as its first General Counsel. This comes on the heels of adding legal industry titan, Michael Roster, to its advisory board at the end of 2021 and during a period of hypergrowth for the company.

Prior to joining HyperDraft, Greaney was a technology partner in the Santa Monica office of Goodwin as well as a partner at Southern California regional powerhouse Stubbs, Alderton & Markiles, representing startups, venture capital firms, and some of the largest technology and CPG companies.

Greaney previously practiced in-house at Beats by Dr. Dre where he helped the company scale and finalize its acquisition by Apple in 2014. He has been selected three times as a Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Star and was named Most Distinguished Volunteer by Public Counsel in 2020.

"When my co-founder and I set out to build HyperDraft, we agreed to only work with the best minds and the best people. Sean is an exceptional attorney and someone that I frequently refer to as the consummate lawyer's lawyer. He's the guy you go to when you're in a bind," said CEO and Chief Engineer, Tony Thai. "Sean's experience spans the entirety of our target user base, having been both in-house counsel and in private practice at large and mid-sized law firms. I'm honored for Sean to join us on our journey and for him to be in the foxhole with us."

Greaney will serve as the company's first General Counsel and will join the company's executive leadership team as it continues to service its fervently growing user base and community and prepares to launch new patent-pending products later this year.

"The modernization of law is happening now and the technology that HyperDraft has developed will change the legal industry for the better," said Greaney. "As a law firm partner, I searched high and low for solutions to ease the pain of the contracting process. I've been promised solutions which were never delivered or was told that what I was looking for was impossible. When Tony first told me about HyperDraft and its product offerings, I was skeptical. However, the team at HyperDraft has proved its ability to deliver next-gen solutions and to knock out features faster than anyone else on the market."

About HyperDraft

HyperDraft creates AI-powered, custom software tools to help legal professionals draft, edit, and analyze legal documents easier, better, and faster – with the goal of modernizing the legal industry and making the practice of law more enjoyable. For more information, please visit – hyperdraft.ai.

