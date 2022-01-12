InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Protective Work Shoes/Boots (CNC-683)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way protect the bottom, back and sides of feet against injuries, sharp objects and wheeled devices while working," said an inventor, from China Grove, N.C., "so I invented STEEL FOOT SHOES. My design protects the feet and allows you to focus on work. It also increases traction and comfort."

The invention provides an improved pair of work shoes or boots. In doing so, it prevents the feet from being penetrated by nails, screws, glass or other sharp objects. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it enhances comfort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for various members of the labor force. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

