HHRD Humanitarian Efforts Remembered on Anniversary of Devastating 2010 Haiti Earthquake

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has ongoing programs and projects in Haiti that stem from its first humanitarian relief intervention in the country 12 years ago. On this day in 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Léogâne, a town west of Port-au-Prince. HHRD immediately launched its Haiti Earthquake Emergency Relief fund to assist with food, water, shelter, and medicine. HHRD also organized 59 rotational clinics with the help of doctors from the USA who volunteered their services and treated 20,000 patients. HHRD's Haiti Coordinator Saqib Attique recalls the magnitude of the situation: "When I first arrived at the airport the flight could not land because the airport was completely destroyed. We had to land in the Dominican Republic." Despite the challenges, over 50,000 earthquake victims were assisted by HHRD efforts in the aftermath of that earthquake.

HHRD surveys the damage caused by the earthquake in Haiti.

This intervention eventually led to long term programs in the region including Youth for Haiti, Orphan Support, In Kind Gifts, Emergency Relief and Seasonal Foods. Karim Hakim, HHRD Southern California Regional Manager, took part in HHRD's 2010 Youth for Haiti trip. "I had visited developing countries before and witnessed people in dire situations but none of it compared to the scale of devastation I saw in Haiti. You basically couldn't go 10 feet without seeing a destroyed building," shared Hakim.

"HHRD never left Haiti and continues to make it an important campaign to this day. It's become a well known and loved organization over this decade. And the reality is that HHRD is a necessity in Haiti," shares Hakim. Since 2010, Haiti has been through countless natural disasters including hurricanes and earthquakes. HHRD has focused its efforts in Miragoane, Port au Prince, Port-de-Paix, Les Cayes and Jeremie while working with local team members to assist where needed.

