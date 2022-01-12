GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights
- A total of 4,626 hotels with 334,162 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2021, compared to 4,542 hotels and 328,773 hotel rooms as of June 30, 2021
- As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 62 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,564 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 362 cities across China, compared to 37 L&O hotels and 4,158 F&M hotels in operation in 341 cities as of September 30, 2020. The geographic coverage increased by 6.2% year over year.
- During the quarter, the Company opened 182 hotels, an increase of 20 compared to 162 hotels in the third quarter of 2020. Two of those hotels were in the luxury segment, 70 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 83 in the mid-scale segment, and 27 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 12 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3], 52 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 118 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China.
- As of September 30, 2021, the Company had a pipeline of 1,207 hotels contracted for or under development, of which 57 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 337 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 465 in the mid-scale segment, and 348 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB 163, an increase of 7.7% from RMB151 in the third quarter of 2020, and a 6.2% decrease compared with RMB174 in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 72.4%, a decrease of 6.7% compared with 79.1% in the third quarter of 2020, and a 13.5% decrease compared with 85.9% in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 118, a 1.4% year-over-year decrease, and a 20.9% decrease compared with RMB149 in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.
- As of September 30, 2021 the Company's loyalty program had more than 66 million individual members and more than 1,810,000 corporate members, compared to over 62 million individual members and approximately 1,760,000 corporate members respectively as of June 30, 2021. The Company sold approximately 91.3% of room nights directly during the third quarter of 2021.
"Despite the unprecedented challenges brought upon us by resurgences of COVID-19 cases in various parts of China, the company delivered satisfactory quarterly results as the impact on our occupancy and RevPAR has been less severe than at the average of other hotels in China," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "This has been an extraordinarily tough period, but it is one that has been shared across the industry. As for ourselves, we feel certain that we will get through the current pandemic wave given the resilience of our business model and the experience that our team and franchisees have accumulated while combatting Covid-19. Going forward, we will further optimize our management and operating systems, including design and technology features, and sales and marketing programs to improve hotel quality and operating performance. Once again, I am extremely grateful for the support and dedication of our employees, franchisees, guests, and shareholders as we continue to navigate uncertain times."
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB")into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.4434 on September 30, 2021 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20211004/
[2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.
[3] Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, asset impairment/accrued bad debt and income tax expenses related to dividend distribution but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).
[4] Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
66,823,544
106,518,761
16,531,452
Franchised-and-managed hotels
194,060,899
194,002,860
30,108,772
others
5,983,132
9,922,553
1,539,956
Total revenues
266,867,575
310,444,174
48,180,180
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
150,961,027
279,514,243
43,379,930
Franchised-and-managed hotels
470,258,096
589,609,423
91,505,948
others
19,034,407
29,589,847
4,592,272
Total revenues
640,253,530
898,713,513
139,478,150
Total revenues were RMB310.4 million (US$48.2 million) [1], a 16.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to our newly opened L&O hotels. Compared with the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019, total revenues increased by 6.3%. Total revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were RMB 898.7 million (US$139.5 million) [1], representing a 40.4% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels were RMB106.5 million (US$16.5 million) [1], a 59.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the 20.7% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' RevPAR and revenues from the 24 L&O hotels opened since the beginning of 2021. This revenue increase was partially offset by the closure of 2 L&O hotels over the same period. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the nine months of 2021 were RMB279.5 million (US$43.4 million) [1], an 85.2% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels were RMB194.0 million (US$30.1 million) [1], almost the same as in the same quarter last year. Initial franchise fees increased by 17.8% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 181 F&M hotels and the closure of 96 F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others decreased 1.7% year-over-year primarily due to the 2.2% decrease in RevPAR and offset by the 9.8% increase in the number of F&M hotels. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first nine months of 2021 were RMB589.6 million (US$91.5 million) [1], representing a 25.4% year-over-year increase.
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2020
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
16,619,577
19,579,815
3,038,740
Recurring franchise
177,441,322
174,423,045
27,070,032
Revenues from franchised-
194,060,899
194,002,860
30,108,772
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
42,985,481
57,172,423
8,873,021
Recurring franchise
427,272,615
532,437,000
82,632,927
Revenues from franchised-
470,258,096
589,609,423
91,505,948
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
108,025,295
172,797,324
26,817,724
Selling and marketing expenses
21,273,500
16,450,435
2,553,067
General and administrative expenses
44,782,915
68,776,812
10,673,994
Other operating expenses
434,792
760,850
118,083
Total operating costs and expenses
174,516,502
258,785,421
40,162,868
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
292,705,145
459,464,624
71,307,792
Selling and marketing expenses
51,114,478
56,271,856
8,733,255
General and administrative expenses
121,672,457
195,778,639
30,384,368
Other operating expenses
1,633,064
4,907,140
761,576
Total operating costs and expenses
467,125,144
716,422,259
111,186,991
Hotel operating costs were RMB172.8 million (US$26.8 million) [1], a 60.0% increase year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 24 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, which resulted in higher rents, higher utilities and consumables, higher staff headcount and compensation, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher ramp up cost. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels in 2021, hotel operating costs increased 10.3%. For the first nine months of 2021, hotel operating costs were RMB459.5 million (US$71.3 million) [1], representing a 57.0% increase.
Quarter Ended
September
September
September
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
27,189,274
68,151,443
10,576,938
Utilities
3,666,479
7,272,803
1,128,721
Personnel cost
11,732,599
21,175,692
3,286,416
Depreciation and amortization
14,946,857
17,781,855
2,759,701
Consumable, food and beverage
7,937,167
17,297,833
2,684,582
Costs of general managers of franchised-
24,241,736
29,575,721
4,590,080
Other costs of franchised-and-managed
7,873,516
7,670,523
1,190,447
Others
10,437,667
3,871,454
600,839
Hotel Operating Costs
108,025,295
172,797,324
26,817,724
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
90,098,256
171,945,795
26,685,569
Utilities
11,258,969
19,476,338
3,022,680
Personnel cost
31,296,079
52,246,791
8,108,575
Depreciation and amortization
36,873,883
51,465,319
7,987,292
Consumable, food and beverage
23,477,610
49,024,107
7,608,422
Costs of general managers of franchised-
65,575,838
84,971,682
13,187,398
Other costs of franchised-and-managed
17,853,103
20,119,472
3,122,493
Others
16,271,407
10,215,120
1,585,363
Hotel Operating Costs
292,705,145
459,464,624
71,307,792
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB16.5 million (US$2.6 million) [1], a 22.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses. For the first nine months of 2021, selling and marketing expenses were RMB56.3 million (US$8.7 million) [1], representing a 10.1% increase.
General and administrative expenses were RMB68.8 million (US$10.7 million) [1], a 53.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 24 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021 and the increased one-time consulting fees for capital market advice. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels and one-time consulting fees, general and administrative expenses increased by 16.6%. General and administrative expenses for the nine months of 2021 were RMB195.8 million (US$30.4 million) [1], a 60.9% year-over-year increase.
Gross profit was RMB137.6 million (US$21.4 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 13.3%. Gross margin was 44.3%, compared to 59.5% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB439.2 million (US$68.2 million) [1], a 26.4% year-over-year increase.
Income from operations was RMB54.9 million (US$8.5 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 45.6%, with a margin of 17.7%. The decrease was mainly due to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, income from operations was RMB88.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 12.3%, with a margin of 31.5%. Income from operations for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB205.6 million (US$31.9 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
Net income was RMB33.0 million (US$5.1 million) [1], compared to RMB85.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and net margin was 10.6%. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB179.3 million (US$27.8 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] was RMB73.7 million (US$11.4 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 33.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 23.7%, compared to 41.5% a year ago. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, Adjusted EBITDA was RMB107.3 million, with a margin of 38.2%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB248.9 million (US$38.6 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB50.2 million (US$7.8 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 45.7%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 16.2%, compared to 34.6% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB173.0 million (US$26.8 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 11.2%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) were RMB0.33 (US$0.05) [1], down from RMB0.81 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.49 (US$0.08) [1], down from RMB0.90 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB1.80 (US$0.28) [1] up from RMB1.71 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.68 (US$0.26) [1] for the nine months of 2021, a decrease from RMB1.89 a year ago.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow was RMB116.8 million (US$18.1 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow was RMB171.3 million (US$26.6 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, investments and deposits of property and equipment, loans to franchisees, and purchases of short-term investments. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by proceeds from repayment from franchisees, and proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash outflow was RMB48.4 million (US$7.5 million). Operating cash inflow for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB159.7 million (US$24.8 million) [1]. Investing cash outflow for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB672.0 million (US$104.3 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for first nine months of 2021 was RMB101.5 million (US$15.7 million) [1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,192.1 million (US$185.0 million) [1], compared to RMB1,291.0 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, loans to franchisees and property investments, offset by drawing down of bank facilities.
COVID-19 Update
During the third quarter, RevPAR decreased in July due to the worsened Covid-19 situation in Nanjing city and in Jiangsu Province. Fortunately, RevPAR rebounded quickly to around 100% of the 2019 level in the middle of September. But due to the outbreak of cases in different cities nationwide, it dropped to about 81.3% of its 2019 level during the first week of November but then recovered gradually to about 98.5% of its 2019 level in the last week of December thanks to the resilience of our business model, well-segmented and robust brand portfolio and the loyalty and stickiness of our members.
Guidance
Assuming the recent resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks remains under control in China in the coming quarters, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021, compared to 2020 and an increase in total revenues of 7%-12% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September 30, 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,626 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
611,358,209
198,989,361
30,882,665
Short-term investments
301,983,182
518,915,595
80,534,438
Investments in equity securities
242,378,696
243,135,861
37,734,094
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
101,511,057
106,600,534
16,544,143
Amounts due from related parties
9,770,871
146,685,649
22,765,256
Prepaid rent
13,597,867
19,120,240
2,967,415
Inventories
3,804,680
2,259,917
350,734
Other current assets
77,649,794
176,685,447
27,421,150
Loans receivable, net
222,244,629
320,772,059
49,783,043
Total current assets
1,584,298,985
1,733,164,663
268,982,938
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
22,369,900
22,299,900
3,460,890
Long-term time deposits
490,000,000
160,000,000
24,831,611
Loans receivable, net
145,703,988
335,166,679
52,017,053
Property and equipment, net
668,605,661
992,679,468
154,061,438
Intangible assets, net
491,513,073
539,647,424
83,751,967
Goodwill
100,231,487
105,397,148
16,357,381
Long-term investments
369,525,917
184,034,186
28,561,658
Other assets
66,635,394
286,179,925
44,414,427
Deferred tax assets
156,070,112
142,433,816
22,105,382
TOTAL ASSETS
4,094,954,517
4,501,003,209
698,544,745
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
150,000,000
240,000,000
37,247,416
Accounts payable
19,606,344
20,287,040
3,148,499
Advance from customers
34,305,508
26,037,866
4,041,013
Amounts due to related parties
3,198,253
5,114,422
793,746
Salary and welfare payable
51,567,587
57,101,423
8,862,002
Deferred rent
1,356,132
1,400,795
217,400
Deferred revenue
221,314,997
231,325,052
35,901,085
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
300,696,673
369,967,995
57,418,133
Income tax payable
87,483,970
66,955,205
10,391,285
Total current liabilities
869,529,464
1,018,189,798
158,020,579
Deferred rent
28,642,973
56,737,678
8,805,550
Deferred revenue
361,901,369
326,029,164
50,598,933
Other long-term liabilities
115,862,713
135,523,772
21,032,959
Deferred tax liabilities
178,413,413
176,422,515
27,380,345
Unrecognized tax benefits
290,679,902
314,534,332
48,814,963
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,845,029,834
2,027,437,259
314,653,329
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
34,544,972
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
17,930,628
Additional paid-in capital
1,149,280,404
1,150,764,901
178,595,912
Retained earnings
570,042,924
755,706,412
117,283,796
Accumulated other comprehensive income
45,586,647
45,487,996
7,059,626
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
2,103,031,255
2,290,080,589
355,414,934
Non-controlling interests
146,893,428
183,485,361
28,476,482
Total shareholders' equity
2,249,924,683
2,473,565,950
383,891,416
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
4,094,954,517
4,501,003,209
698,544,745
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-
66,823,544
106,518,761
16,531,452
150,961,027
279,514,243
43,379,930
Franchised-and-
194,060,899
194,002,860
30,108,772
470,258,096
589,609,423
91,505,948
Others
5,983,132
9,922,553
1,539,956
19,034,407
29,589,847
4,592,272
Total revenues
266,867,575
310,444,174
48,180,180
640,253,530
898,713,513
139,478,150
Operating
Hotel operating
(108,025,295)
(172,797,324)
(26,817,724)
(292,705,145)
(459,464,624)
(71,307,792)
Selling and
(21,273,500)
(16,450,435)
(2,553,067)
(51,114,478)
(56,271,856)
(8,733,255)
General and
(44,782,915)
(68,776,812)
(10,673,994)
(121,672,457)
(195,778,639)
(30,384,368)
Other operating
(434,792)
(760,850)
(118,083)
(1,633,064)
(4,907,140)
(761,576)
Total operating
(174,516,502)
(258,785,421)
(40,162,868)
(467,125,144)
(716,422,259)
(111,186,991)
Other operating
8,577,445
3,225,248
500,551
27,671,358
23,278,837
3,612,819
Income from
100,928,518
54,884,001
8,517,863
200,799,744
205,570,091
31,903,978
Interest income
23,140,692
15,797,161
2,451,680
47,861,876
45,079,808
6,996,276
Interest expense
(203,604)
(2,485,865)
(385,800)
(2,941,850)
(9,963,790)
(1,546,356)
Gains (losses)
2,905,553
(16,729,522)
(2,596,381)
(9,734,782)
27,143,814
4,212,654
Other income,
517,981
3,495,891
542,555
517,981
3,495,891
542,554
Income before
127,289,140
54,961,666
8,529,917
236,502,969
271,325,814
42,109,106
Income tax expense
(41,821,938)
(22,507,756)
(3,493,149)
(72,398,501)
(93,047,550)
(14,440,753)
Income before
85,467,202
32,453,910
5,036,768
164,104,468
178,278,264
27,668,353
Share of gains in
170,211
543,250
84,311
1,118,542
1,007,147
156,306
Net income
85,637,413
32,997,160
5,121,079
165,223,010
179,285,411
27,824,659
Net
(2,347,248)
1,438,345
223,228
10,563,167
6,378,077
989,863
Net income
83,290,165
34,435,505
5,344,307
175,786,177
185,663,488
28,814,522
Net earnings
Class A ordinary
0.81
0.33
0.05
1.71
1.80
0.28
Class B ordinary
0.81
0.33
0.05
1.71
1.80
0.28
Net earnings
Class A ordinary
0.81
0.33
0.05
1.71
1.80
0.28
Class B ordinary
0.81
0.33
0.05
1.71
1.80
0.28
Weighted
Class A ordinary
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
Class B ordinary
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other
Foreign currency
(11,616,690)
1,275,061
197,886
(7,800,682)
(98,651)
(15,311)
Unrecognized
6,750,000
-
-
6,750,000
-
-
Comprehensive
80,770,723
34,272,221
5,318,965
164,172,328
179,186,760
27,809,348
Comprehensive
(2,347,248)
1,438,345
223,228
10,563,167
6,378,077
989,862
Comprehensive
78,423,475
35,710,566
5,542,193
174,735,495
185,564,837
28,799,211
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
85,637,413
32,997,160
5,121,079
165,223,010
179,285,411
27,824,659
Adjustments to reconcile net
Depreciation and amortization
18,063,004
21,297,943
3,305,389
50,068,849
61,735,788
9,581,244
Share of (gains) in equity method
(170,211)
(543,250)
(84,311)
(1,118,542)
(1,007,147)
(156,306)
Fair value change in returnable
-
-
-
-
(502,712)
(78,020)
Gains from disposal of a long-term
-
(3,491,312)
(541,843)
-
(3,491,312)
(541,843)
Interest income
(2,217,211)
(2,695,728)
(418,370)
(7,059,071)
(6,550,758)
(1,016,662)
Bad debt expense
4,123,789
6,183,876
959,723
22,052,714
26,645,020
4,135,242
(Gains)losses from investments in
(2,905,553)
18,728,741
2,906,655
9,734,782
(25,144,595)
(3,902,380)
Foreign exchange (gains) losses
(51,687)
(750,812)
(116,524)
(261,556)
1,756,830
272,656
Share-based compensation
-
537,492
83,417
232,558
1,845,357
286,395
Income tax expenses related to
6,486,874
-
-
14,576,403
-
-
Contingent consideration included
2,046,066
-
-
2,046,066
-
-
Changes in operating assets
Accounts receivable
(4,658,499)
4,488,038
696,533
(43,356,590)
(28,358,558)
(4,401,179)
Prepaid rent
642,280
8,674,595
1,346,276
10,564,530
(5,522,373)
(857,059)
Inventories
(1,274,556)
(146,806)
(22,784)
(1,511,933)
1,533,638
238,017
Amounts due from related parties
8,625,331
3,274,808
508,242
10,135,528
(598,730)
(92,921)
Other current assets
(18,021,028)
12,185,993
1,891,236
(3,193,950)
(111,534,002)
(17,309,805)
Other assets
(8,142,812)
(10,374,644)
(1,610,120)
(17,157,334)
(18,159,564)
(2,818,320)
Accounts payable
4,598,670
2,194,915
340,645
7,487,666
680,702
105,643
Amounts due to related parties
521,868
(241,489)
(37,479)
(1,526,433)
1,916,169
297,385
Salary and welfare payable
8,405,275
264,466
41,044
9,778,026
5,533,836
858,838
Deferred revenue
6,439,785
(1,658,924)
(257,461)
(32,603,970)
(25,862,150)
(4,013,743)
Advance from customers
(339,768)
(1,678,033)
(260,427)
(8,097,688)
(8,122,664)
(1,260,618)
Accrued expenses and other
36,865,011
(1,709,467)
(265,305)
16,760,864
50,679,045
7,865,264
Income tax payable
15,896,890
15,513,591
2,407,672
(30,522,077)
(20,528,765)
(3,186,014)
Unrecognized tax benefits
16,917,849
2,454,572
380,944
13,707,938
23,854,430
3,702,149
Deferred rent
632,148
12,736,350
1,976,651
4,783,547
28,139,368
4,367,161
Other long-term liabilities
424,893
5,577,611
865,632
1,603,859
19,811,059
3,074,628
Deferred taxes
(3,180,335)
(7,044,162)
(1,093,237)
(15,548,950)
11,645,398
1,807,337
Net cash provided by operating
175,365,486
116,775,524
18,123,277
176,798,246
159,678,721
24,781,748
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and
(26,948,009)
(93,109,989)
(14,450,444)
(68,576,946)
(250,998,814)
(38,954,405)
Purchases of intangible assets
-
(201,746)
(31,310)
(9,075)
(201,746)
(31,310)
Proceeds from disposal of
60,262
-
-
71,387
-
-
Payment for acquisition of minority
-
-
-
-
(868,388)
(134,772)
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(6,660,000)
(4,112,459)
(638,244)
(7,915,807)
(177,241,084)
(27,507,385)
Advances for purchases of
-
-
-
-
(204,889,383)
(31,798,334)
Repayment of advances for
-
22,400,000
3,476,425
-
22,400,000
3,476,425
Repayment of advances for
872,700
1,069,500
165,984
36,312,700
11,217,500
1,740,929
Purchases of short-term
(610,180)
(61,635,884)
(9,565,739)
(148,300,207)
(199,922,194)
(31,027,438)
Proceeds from short-term
8,817,211
42,805,509
6,643,311
407,451,316
399,540,539
62,007,719
Proceeds from sales of long-term
-
-
-
-
50,000,000
7,759,878
Increase of long-term time
-
-
-
(30,000,000)
(130,000,000)
(20,175,684)
Proceeds from disposal of equity
5,345,656
-
-
7,886,074
211,307,112
32,794,350
Proceeds from disposal of equity
-
-
6,380,000
-
-
Loan to related parties
(119,400,000)
(52,546,988)
(8,155,165)
(304,766,500)
(284,292,548)
(44,121,512)
Repayment from related parties
111,100,000
1,750,000
271,596
297,256,179
150,415,500
23,344,120
Loan to third parties
(3,800,000)
-
-
(7,000,000)
(10,500,000)
(1,629,574)
Repayment of loan from third
-
-
-
-
46,500,000
7,216,687
Loan to franchisees
(59,310,002)
(121,148,898)
(18,802,014)
(205,761,780)
(581,584,192)
(90,260,451)
Repayment from franchisees
35,586,060
93,467,363
14,505,907
70,801,095
277,141,562
43,011,696
Net cash (used in) provided by
(54,946,302)
(171,263,592)
(26,579,693)
53,828,436
(671,976,136)
(104,289,061)
Financing activities:
Loan from non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
2,792,853
433,444
Repayment of short-term
(10,000,000)
(50,000,000)
(7,759,878)
(10,000,000)
(50,000,000)
(7,759,878)
Proceeds from short-term
2,997,225
-
-
21,437,555
140,000,000
21,727,659
Capital contribution from
2,884,202
1,650,000
256,076
6,262,589
8,681,000
1,347,270
Net cash provided by (used in)
(4,118,573)
(48,350,000)
(7,503,802)
17,700,144
101,473,853
15,748,495
Effect of exchange rate changes
(1,474,708)
(220,197)
(34,174)
(882,510)
(1,615,286)
(250,687)
Net increase(decrease) in cash
114,825,903
(103,058,265)
(15,994,392)
247,444,316
(412,438,848)
(64,009,505)
Cash and cash equivalents and
474,778,636
324,347,526
50,337,947
342,160,223
633,728,109
98,353,060
Cash and cash equivalents and
589,604,539
221,289,261
34,343,555
589,604,539
221,289,261
34,343,555
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
85,637,413
32,997,160
5,121,079
165,223,010
179,285,411
27,824,659
Deduct:
Other operating income
8,577,445
3,225,248
500,551
27,671,358
23,278,837
3,612,819
Interest income and other,
23,140,692
15,797,161
2,451,681
47,861,876
45,079,808
6,996,276
Gains from investment in
2,905,553
-
-
45,440,136
27,143,814
4,212,654
Share of gains in equity
170,211
543,250
84,311
1,118,542
1,007,147
156,307
Other income, net
517,981
3,495,891
542,554
517,981
3,495,891
542,554
Add:
Other operating expenses
434,792
760,850
118,082
1,633,064
4,907,140
761,576
Income tax expense
41,821,938
22,507,756
3,493,149
72,398,501
93,047,550
14,440,753
Interest expense
203,604
2,485,865
385,800
2,941,850
9,963,790
1,546,356
Depreciation and
18,063,004
21,297,943
3,305,389
50,068,849
61,735,788
9,581,244
Losses from investment in
-
16,729,522
2,596,381
55,174,918
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA(Non-
110,848,869
73,717,546
11,440,783
224,830,299
248,934,182
38,633,978
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
85,637,413
32,997,160
5,121,079
165,223,010
179,285,411
27,824,659
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net
1,005,153
287,650
44,643
14,217,238
11,422,522
1,772,748
Gains from investment in
2,179,165
-
-
34,080,102
20,357,861
3,159,490
Other income (net of 25%
388,486
2,621,918
406,915
388,486
2,621,918
406,915
Add:
Share-based compensation
-
537,492
83,417
232,558
1,845,357
286,395
Losses from investments in
-
12,547,142
1,947,286
50,081,189
-
-
One-time fees and
3,839,368
7,004,623
1,087,100
3,839,368
21,711,927
3,369,638
Asset impairment/Accrued
-
-
-
9,501,082
4,523,574
702,048
Income tax expenses
6,486,874
-
-
14,576,403
-
-
Core net income(Non-
92,390,851
50,176,849
7,787,325
194,767,784
172,963,968
26,843,587
Core net income per ADS
Class A ordinary share-
basic and diluted
0.90
0.49
0.08
1.89
1.68
0.26
Class B ordinary share-
0.90
0.49
0.08
1.89
1.68
0.26
Operational Data
2020 Q3
2021 Q3
Total hotels in operation:
4,195
4,626
Leased-and-owned hotels
37
62
Franchised hotels
4,158
4,564
Total hotel rooms in operation
305,125
334,162
Leased-and-owned hotels
4,620
7,062
Franchised hotels
300,505
327,100
Number of cities
341
362
Quarter Ended
2020 Q3
2021 Q3
Occupancy rate (as a
Leased-and-owned
70.6%
65.2%
Franchised hotels
79.3%
72.6%
Blended
79.1%
72.4%
Average daily rate (in
Leased-and-owned
171
223
Franchised hotels
151
161
Blended
151
163
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned
121
146
Franchised hotels
120
117
Blended
120
118
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in
2020 Q3
2021 Q3
2020 Q3
2021 Q3
Luxury
20
30
4,042
5,974
Argyle
20
30
4,042
5,974
Mid-to-up-scale
337
488
30,303
44,662
GreenTree Eastern
137
189
14,305
20,283
Deepsleep Hotel
3
6
221
417
Gem
33
41
3,016
3,770
Gya
39
59
3,340
5,030
Vx
32
74
2,563
6,589
Ausotel
12
16
1,561
2,109
Urban Garden and
81
103
5,297
6,464
Mid-scale
2,684
2,912
217,922
229,632
GreenTree Inn
2,113
2,147
178,179
177,770
GT Alliance
321
513
24,560
36,534
GreenTree Apartment
13
16
862
1,098
Vatica
123
112
8,925
8,115
City 118 Selected and
114
124
5,396
6,115
Economy hotels
1,154
1,196
52,858
53,894
Shell
593
633
25,791
27,406
City 118 and others[1]
561
563
27,067
26,488
Total
4,195
4,626
305,125
334,162
