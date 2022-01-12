Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Announces 20th Anniversary 2022 Recipe Contest

WATERLOO, Wis., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Love to bake or cook? Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese announces its 20th Anniversary 2022 Recipe Contest and invites home cooks and food professionals to submit favorite original recipes featuring Crave Brothers cheeses for a chance to win cash prizes. All entries must be submitted by midnight on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Home cooks, food professionals and culinary students are encouraged to submit recipes in any of the three following categories: Appetizer/Side Dish (including salads) Main Entrée, and or Desserts using any one or more Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheeses including Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Farmers Rope String Cheese/Oaxaca, and or Cheddar Cheese Curds. Contest entrants may enter a maximum of three entries total and may enter the same category more than once. First, second and third prizes will be awarded in the home cook and food professional divisions with over $4,000 in prizes awarded.

"Cheese brings people together and we can't think of a better way to kick off our 20th anniversary than to gather new recipes that will provide inspiration, comfort and joy for cheese lovers everywhere," said Crave Brothers' founder George Crave.

To qualify, entrants must include a typed recipe that yields 6-8 servings and a photo of the finished recipe. Upon entering, all recipes and photos become property of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC and may be used in future promotions and social media at the company's discretion. Recipes will be judged by a professional panel using a criteria of creativity, presentation, flavor, and innovative use of Crave Brothers cheese.

Visit CraveCheese.com for official contest rules. Email entries and questions to Roseanne Crave at roseanne@cravecheese.com. The top winners in both home cook and professional divisions will be contacted and publicly announced in June 2022. Crave Brothers products can be purchased at stores across the U.S. such as Whole Foods and online at cravecheese.com.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family, celebrating 20 years in the cheese-making business in 2022, farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses.

