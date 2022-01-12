City Wide Facility Solutions Widens Footprint in California with New Location in Southwest Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its fourth location in California. The new office, located in Bellflower, serves several cities in Los Angeles County including Carson, Culver City, El Segundo, Inglewood, Long Beach, Palos Verdes and Torrance.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Southwest Los Angeles now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Former head of strategy at a tech startup, Sam Lee, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 17434 Bellflower Blvd., Suite 218 in Bellflower. More commercial properties will soon gain access to these facility services – three additional California locations are scheduled to open in Q1 2022.

"The reason I gravitated to City Wide is I saw the opportunity I have to create an organization built around integrity, commitment to excellence and compassion," said Lee. "As an active member of the community, it also became clear to me there is a need for this type of support and I believe we can really bring a sense of ease to building owners and property managers."

Prior to starting his journey with City Wide, Lee was a management consultant for eight years followed by two years as the head of strategy at a tech startup. His extensive experience in managing operations and dedication to building meaningful relationships with clients puts him in a strong position to provide Los Angeles County with unparalleled client services.

"Before City Wide, I had found my passion for helping to deliver value to customers and being able to anticipate their needs," added Lee. "I know this will allow my team and me to ensure we are providing the highest quality experience to our clients every day."

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Southwest Los Angeles and the services it offers, please visit southwestlosangeles.gocitywide.com or call (562) 473-3136.

