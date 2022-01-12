Be Mine While Short on Time: Zulily's First-Ever Date Night Report Finds Parents Favor "Micro Moment" Dating

Seattle-based online retailer reveals new data on how busy parents can make the most of spending quality time with their loved ones this Valentine's Day

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A long, romantic date night may feel like a thing of the past for today's busy parents, but it's the small moments of togetherness that count the most in a relationship. Online retailer Zulily today announced its first-ever State of the Date Night Report that shows how dating behaviors and attitudes have evolved for parents, both single and married, as they found new ways to keep their relationship interesting during the season of romance and throughout the year.

Seventy-four percent of parents agree that COVID-19 has changed the dating dynamic, and in parallel, their dating preferences. Even so, consumers planned to spend an average of $165 on Valentine's Day gifts and celebrations last year1 – the second highest Valentine's Day in terms of expected spending – meaning parents still feel it's important to treat their loved ones to something special this holiday.

However, how parents choose to celebrate their relationship looks different than in years past. Out of the five love languages, quality time is still the preference for most parents, while the survey found that 'Micro Moment Dating', defined as shorter more frequent moments of quality time under an hour and a half, is gaining popularity among parents.

"Last year, we discovered new love languages and heard moms asking for the gift of 'me time' amid the pandemic. Now, moms are redefining what quality time means for her and her family and expressing love in the small moments of her day-to-day life, and we're seeing that manifest in gift giving," said Carmela Jaime Matthews, Director of Site Programming and Site Merchandising at Zulily. "Parents are taking these micro-moments to appreciate one another and maintain romance in their busy lives, and as a result, moms are seeking products that she can enjoy in her daily routine – whether it's when the baby is napping, or the coffee is brewing."

Additional date night trends from Zulily's nationwide survey of parents include:

Double date, double fun: Coupled up parents are more than twice as likely to prefer double dates with other couples (30 percent) when compared to single parents (13 percent). For the mom who enjoys group activities, consider gifting a Coupled up parents are more than twice as likely to prefer double dates with other couples (30 percent) when compared to single parents (13 percent). For the mom who enjoys group activities, consider gifting a trivia game and test your knowledge against your couple friends on your next double date.

Love at sunrise: While moms are still partial to an evening date (44 percent), dads are warming to nontraditional date times like mornings (19 percent) when compared to moms (8 percent). For the morning person in your relationship, a While moms are still partial to an evening date (44 percent), dads are warming to nontraditional date times like mornings (19 percent) when compared to moms (8 percent). For the morning person in your relationship, a coffee or travel mug will add some flair to those early morning bonding moments.

Three is no longer a crowd – it's a date: Parents are celebrating Valentine's Day with more than their spouse; they're asking their children to 'be mine.' In fact, 49 percent of married parents consider time with their significant other a date night even if their kids are present. For the mom who loves a family affair, try gifting Parents are celebrating Valentine's Day with more than their spouse; they're asking their children to 'be mine.' In fact, 49 percent of married parents consider time with their significant other a date night even if their kids are present. For the mom who loves a family affair, try gifting art supplies for a crafty date night that's fun for the entire family.

The tried and true, with a twist: The classic dinner and movie night still rank high for both moms and dads when it comes to their preferred date night, but the pandemic has shifted the destination, with 36 percent of moms and dads saying they now prefer date nights in. For the mom who likes to cozy up at home, a The classic dinner and movie night still rank high for both moms and dads when it comes to their preferred date night, but the pandemic has shifted the destination, with 36 percent of moms and dads saying they now prefer date nights in. For the mom who likes to cozy up at home, a candle or glassware can add a touch of romance to your dining room table setting.

Top Couple Themes: The last year has also sparked creativity among some married parents who have taken up new hobbies to do together, with three top couple themes discovered:

Short on time and ideas. Forty-eight percent of parents find that working around busy schedules is the most challenging part of planning a date night, while 23% have trouble choosing what to do. Too much overthinking may be the reason why 58 percent of parents are open to someone else planning a date night theme or activity for them. For the busy mom who's always on the go, try gifting a Forty-eight percent of parents find that working around busy schedules is the most challenging part of planning a date night, while 23% have trouble choosing what to do. Too much overthinking may be the reason why 58 percent of parents are open to someone else planning a date night theme or activity for them. For the busy mom who's always on the go, try gifting a planner and pencil in your next date night, or catch-all tote to hold all the mom essentials.

The thought really does count: Fifty-six percent of parents say they spend between $100 and $250 for Valentine's Day, while the 'sweet spot' for single parents is under $100 . Thirty-five percent of parents would prefer that money to be spent on a thoughtful date night, compared to 25 percent who'd prefer a physical gift. For the mom whose gift requires a little more thought, create a stay-at-home spa date night with Fifty-six percent of parents say they spend betweenandfor Valentine's Day, while the 'sweet spot' for single parents is under. Thirty-five percent of parents would prefer that money to be spent on a thoughtful date night, compared to 25 percent who'd prefer a physical gift. For the mom whose gift requires a little more thought, create a stay-at-home spa date night with cozy slippers and a relaxing bath bomb

Whatever the budget or date night preference, Zulily is helping parents celebrate Valentine's Day with an assortment of thoughtful gifts for moms to enjoy however she chooses. For more insights and gift giving inspiration, visit The Find by Zulily.

Methodology

The survey of 2000 parents and 500 single parents of children 0-18 was commissioned by Zulily between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, 2021 and conducted by market research company OnePoll.

